Bonso Reports Half Year Results

HONG KONG, March 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bonso Electronics International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) today announced its unaudited results for the six-month period ended September 30, 2017.

Bonso reported net income for the six-month period ended September 30, 2017 of $0.69 million, or $0.14 basic earnings per share, as compared to net income of $1.10 million, or $0.21 basic earnings per share, posted during the six-month period ended September 30, 2016. Net sales for the six-month period ended September 30, 2017 decreased 38.8% to $6.2 million from $10.2 million for the six-month period ended September 30, 2016. The decreased net income resulted from the decline in revenue and the corresponding decline in income from the operations for the six-month period ended September 30, 2017.

Mr. Anthony So, Chairman and CEO stated: “Although our revenue decreased as compared with the same period in the previous year, we are pleased that our operations remained profitable.”

Mr. So said further: “To cope with the decrease in demand for our products and the loss of significant customers, we will continue to invest in and develop new or upgraded products for our customers and target customers. Also, we will be advertising our services and products through different platforms and trade exhibitions, which we hope will result in additional sales revenue for the Company. In addition, the Company will build more production facilities to generate additional rental income by leasing those facilities to third parties.”

About Bonso Electronics

Bonso Electronics designs, develops, manufactures, assembles and markets a comprehensive line of electronic scales, weighing instruments, health care products and pet electronics products. Bonso products are manufactured in the People’s Republic of China for customers primarily located in North America and Europe. Company services include product design and prototyping, production tooling, procurement of components, total quality management, and just-in-time delivery. Bonso also independently designs and develops electronic products for private label markets. For further information, visit the company’s web site at http://www.bonso.com.

This news release includes forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward looking statements may be identified by such words or phrases as “should,” “intends,” “is subject to,” “expects,” “will,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “estimated,” “projected,” “may,” “I or we believe,” “future prospects,” “our strategy” or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements made in this press release, which relate to the reduction of losses and a positive impact upon our future operations as a result of the sale of assets involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from those expected and stated in this announcement. We undertake no obligation to update “forward-looking” statements.

For more information please contact:



Albert So

Chief Financial Officer and Secretary

Tel: 852 2605 5822

Fax: 852 2691 1724

— Tables to Follow – Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets (Expressed in United States Dollars) March 31, September 30, 2017 2017 $ in thousands $ in thousands (Audited) (unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 3,745 7,044 Trade receivables, net 1,167 973 Inventories 1,018 200 Other receivables, deposits and prepayments 1,646 1,006 Financial instruments at fair value 167 0 Total current assets 7,743 9,223 Investment in life settlement contracts 144 146 Other intangible assets 2,785 2,761 Property, plant and equipment, net 10,294 10,252 Total assets 20,966 22,382 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities Notes payable 134 119 Accounts payable 1,183 873 Accrued charges and deposits 3,018 4,651 Income tax liabilities 533 0 Short-term bank loans 143 35 Payable to affiliated party 54 0 Current portion of long-term debt and capital lease obligations 44 46 Loan from affiliated party – current portion 135 135 Total current liabilities 5,244 5,859 Capital lease obligations, net of current portion 60 34 Loan from affiliated party – non current portion 67 0 Total liabilities 5,371 5,893 Stockholders’ equity Common stock par value $0.003 per share – authorized shares – 23,333,334 – issued shares: Mar 31, 2017 – 5,577,639; Sept 30, 2017 – 5,553,639 17 17 outstanding shares: Mar 31, 2017 – 5,009,120; Sept 30, 2017 – 4,903,686 Additional paid-in capital 22,566 22,508 Treasury stock at cost: Mar 31, 2017 – 568,519; Sept 30, 2017 – 649,953 -1,929 -2,120 Accumulated deficit -6,033 -5,345 Accumulated other comprehensive income 974 1,429 15,595 16,489 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity 20,966 22,382