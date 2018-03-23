Breaking News
Home / Top News / Bonso Reports Half Year Results

Bonso Reports Half Year Results

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

HONG KONG, March 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bonso Electronics International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) today announced its unaudited results for the six-month period ended September 30, 2017.

Bonso reported net income for the six-month period ended September 30, 2017 of $0.69 million, or $0.14 basic earnings per share, as compared to net income of $1.10 million, or $0.21 basic earnings per share, posted during the six-month period ended September 30, 2016.  Net sales for the six-month period ended September 30, 2017 decreased 38.8% to $6.2 million from $10.2 million for the six-month period ended September 30, 2016. The decreased net income resulted from the decline in revenue and the corresponding decline in income from the operations for the six-month period ended September 30, 2017.

Mr. Anthony So, Chairman and CEO stated: “Although our revenue decreased as compared with the same period in the previous year, we are pleased that our operations remained profitable.”

Mr. So said further: “To cope with the decrease in demand for our products and the loss of significant customers, we will continue to invest in and develop new or upgraded products for our customers and target customers.  Also, we will be advertising our services and products through different platforms and trade exhibitions, which we hope will result in additional sales revenue for the Company. In addition, the Company will build more production facilities to generate additional rental income by leasing those facilities to third parties.”

About Bonso Electronics

Bonso Electronics designs, develops, manufactures, assembles and markets a comprehensive line of electronic scales, weighing instruments, health care products and pet electronics products. Bonso products are manufactured in the People’s Republic of China for customers primarily located in North America and Europe. Company services include product design and prototyping, production tooling, procurement of components, total quality management, and just-in-time delivery. Bonso also independently designs and develops electronic products for private label markets. For further information, visit the company’s web site at http://www.bonso.com.

This news release includes forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward looking statements may be identified by such words or phrases as “should,” “intends,” “is subject to,” “expects,” “will,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “estimated,” “projected,” “may,” “I or we believe,” “future prospects,”  “our strategy” or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements made in this press release, which relate to the reduction of losses and a positive impact upon our future operations as a result of the sale of assets involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from those expected and stated in this announcement. We undertake no obligation to update “forward-looking” statements.

For more information please contact:
                                                                                                
Albert So
Chief Financial Officer and Secretary
Tel: 852 2605 5822
Fax: 852 2691 1724

— Tables to Follow –
 
Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Expressed in United States Dollars)
       
  March 31,   September 30,
  2017   2017
  $ in thousands   $ in thousands
  (Audited)   (unaudited)
Assets      
       
Current assets      
Cash and cash equivalents 3,745   7,044
Trade receivables, net 1,167   973
Inventories 1,018   200
Other receivables, deposits and prepayments 1,646   1,006
Financial instruments at fair value 167   0
Total current assets 7,743   9,223
       
Investment in life settlement contracts 144   146
Other intangible assets 2,785   2,761
Property, plant and equipment, net 10,294   10,252
Total assets 20,966   22,382
       
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity      
       
Current liabilities      
Notes payable 134   119
Accounts payable 1,183   873
Accrued charges and deposits 3,018   4,651
Income tax liabilities 533   0
Short-term bank loans 143   35
Payable to affiliated party 54   0
Current portion of long-term debt and capital lease obligations 44   46
Loan from affiliated party – current portion 135   135
Total current liabilities 5,244   5,859
       
Capital lease obligations, net of current portion 60   34
Loan from affiliated party – non current portion 67   0
       
Total liabilities 5,371   5,893
Stockholders’ equity      
  Common stock par value $0.003 per share      
– authorized shares – 23,333,334      
– issued shares: Mar 31, 2017 – 5,577,639; Sept 30, 2017 – 5,553,639 17   17
outstanding shares: Mar 31, 2017 – 5,009,120; Sept 30, 2017 – 4,903,686      
  Additional paid-in capital 22,566   22,508
  Treasury stock at cost: Mar 31, 2017 – 568,519; Sept 30, 2017 – 649,953 -1,929   -2,120
  Accumulated deficit -6,033   -5,345
  Accumulated other comprehensive income 974   1,429
  15,595   16,489
       
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity 20,966   22,382
       

 
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
(Expressed in United States Dollars)
       
  Six months ended September 30, 2016   Six months ended September 30, 2017
  $ in thousands   $ in thousands
  (unaudited)   (unaudited)
       
Net sales 10,163   6,217
Cost of sales -7,006   -4,516
Gross profit 3,157   1,701
       
Selling expenses -151   -125
Salaries and related costs -1,179   -752
Research and development expenses -103   -70
Administration and general expenses -1,531   -1,080
Other income 821   1,141
Income from operations 1,014   815
Interest income 4   15
Interest expenses -24   -6
Foreign exchange gain / (loss) 150   -136
Income before income taxes 1,144   688
Income tax expense -46   0
Net income 1,098   688
       
Other comprehensive loss, net of tax:      
Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax -676   455
Comprehensive income 422   1,143
       
Earnings per share      
       
Weighted average number of shares outstanding 5,154,454   4,967,713
Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding 5,204,981   5,300,353
       
Earnings per common share ( in U.S. Dollars)  0.21    0.14
Earnings per common share ( in U.S. Dollars) – assuming dilution 0.21   0.13
       
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2018, All Rights Reserved.