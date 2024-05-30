Congressional Democrats rejoiced Thursday following a New York jury’s guilty verdict against former President Trump on charges of falsifying business records.
“In New York today, we saw that no one is above the law,” Biden campaign spokesperson Michael Tyler said in a post-verdict statement.
“Donald Trump has always mistakenly believed he would never face consequences for breaking the law for his own personal gain. But today’s verdict does not change the
