Global Market Study on In-Mold Coatings: Demand Growth from Automotive Sector to Remain Consistent

New York, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global sales of In-Mold Coatings are expected to reach around US$ 234.3 Mn by the end of 2023 , according to newly disclosed statistics. Demand for In-Mold Coatings is predicted to increase at a 5.3% annual pace between 2023 and 2033.

The global in-mold coatings market is witnessing significant growth due to the rising demand for durable and aesthetically appealing finishes in various industries such as automotive, consumer goods, and electronics.

In-mold coatings are applied during the molding process, providing seamless and integrated surface finishes. This research report examines the current market trends, growth drivers, challenges, competitive landscape, and future prospects of the in-mold coatings market.

In-mold coatings are coatings that are applied directly onto a substrate during the molding process, creating a permanent and seamless finish. This process eliminates the need for secondary painting or finishing steps, reducing production time and costs. In-mold coatings find applications in industries where high-quality, visually pleasing, and durable finishes are crucial.

Market Drivers:

The automotive industry is a major driver of the in-mold coatings market. In-mold coatings are widely used to enhance the exterior and interior aesthetics of vehicles, providing scratch resistance, UV protection, and vibrant colors. The demand for premium finishes in automobiles has boosted the adoption of in-mold coatings. Consumer Electronics: With the increasing use of plastic components in consumer electronics, the need for sleek and durable finishes has grown. In-mold coatings are used to achieve high-gloss and textured surfaces on electronic devices, contributing to their visual appeal and functionality.

With the increasing use of plastic components in consumer electronics, the need for sleek and durable finishes has grown. In-mold coatings are used to achieve high-gloss and textured surfaces on electronic devices, contributing to their visual appeal and functionality. Advantages Over Traditional Coating Methods: In-mold coatings offer advantages such as reduced processing time, lower labor costs, and improved adhesion to substrates. These benefits have led to their adoption in various industries, replacing traditional coating methods.

Market Challenges:

The successful application of in-mold coatings requires precise control over various factors, including temperature, pressure, and coating formulation. Achieving consistent and high-quality finishes can be challenging, especially for complex shapes and intricate designs. Material Compatibility: In-mold coatings need to be compatible with the substrate material used in the molding process. Ensuring good adhesion and compatibility can be challenging when dealing with a wide range of plastic materials.

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type: Water Based, Solvent Based, Powder Based

Water Based, Solvent Based, Powder Based By Application: Electronics & Appliances, Automotive, Exterior, Others, Truck, Rail, Sanitary Products, Building & Construction, Medical, Others

Electronics & Appliances, Automotive, Exterior, Others, Truck, Rail, Sanitary Products, Building & Construction, Medical, Others By Resin Technology: Polyurethane, Others

Polyurethane, Others By Formulation: One Component, Two Component

One Component, Two Component By Coating Layer: Primer, Top Coat

Primer, Top Coat By Substrate: Thermoplastic, Thermosetting, SMC, BMC, Others

Thermoplastic, Thermosetting, SMC, BMC, Others By Physical Form: Flexible, Rigid

Flexible, Rigid By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, Middle East and Africa

Regional Insights:

In North America, the In-Mold Coatings Market is witnessing steady growth due to the flourishing automotive, electronics, and packaging industries. Consumer demand for innovative and aesthetically pleasing products is driving the adoption of in-mold coatings in the region. The United States and Canada are key contributors to the market’s expansion, with a focus on sustainability and high-quality finishing.

Europe is a prominent market for in-mold coatings, attributed to the region’s strong manufacturing base and stringent environmental regulations. Countries like Germany, France, and Italy are at the forefront of adopting these coatings, particularly in the automotive and home appliance sectors. The emphasis on eco-friendly solutions and premium surface finishes is propelling the market’s growth.

The Asia-Pacific region is a dynamic hub for the In-Mold Coatings Market, driven by rapid industrialization, urbanization, and a burgeoning middle class. Countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India are witnessing significant demand for in-mold coatings, especially in the electronics, automotive, and consumer goods sectors.

Competitive Landscape:

The in-mold coatings market is competitive, with several players vying for market share. Key players in the market include Omnova Solutions Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V., Fujichem Sonneborn Limited, Adapta Color, S.L., Emil Frei Gmbh & Co. Kg, Keck Chimie, Sherwin-William, Stahl Holdings B.V., Berlac Group., RASCHIG GmbH., Protech Powder Coatings Inc, Chromaflo Technologies., Plasti Dip International., among others.

These companies are focusing on product innovation, partnerships, and collaborations to stay competitive in the market.

Recent Developments:

In March 2021, Akzo Nobel N.V. (AKZA; AKZOY) completed the acquisition of 100% of the shares of Industrias Titan S.A.U. (Titan Paints), expanding its paints business and foothold in Spain to become a regional market leader.

In June 2021, AkzoNobel planned to acquire Grupo Orbis, a Colombian paints and coatings company, in order to strengthen its long-term position in South and Central America. Depending on regulatory permissions, completion is scheduled by the end of this year or early in 2022.

Future Outlook:

The in-mold coatings market is expected to witness substantial growth in the coming years. The demand for enhanced aesthetics, improved durability, and efficient production processes will drive the adoption of in-mold coatings across various industries. As technology advances and manufacturing processes become more sophisticated, the market for in-mold coatings is poised for expansion.

