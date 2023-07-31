The Veterinary Wound Care Market is set to experience significant growth, driven by pet healthcare and spending. As the awareness of proper wound management in animals continues to grow, the demand for veterinary wound care products, including wound dressings, sutures, staples, and healing ointments, is rising. The report covers a comprehensive global market industry analysis, including market size, growth prospects, and key trends. It examines various product segments, geographical regions, and significant players. Factors like pet adoption rates, government initiatives, and animal welfare organizations’ impact on market growth are also assessed.

NEWARK, Del, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Veterinary Wound Care Market refers to the segment of the animal healthcare industry that focuses on products and treatments used for managing and healing wounds in animals. Just like humans, animals can suffer from various types of wounds, including cuts, abrasions, burns, and surgical incisions, which require proper care and treatment to promote healing and prevent infections.

The market for veterinary wound care products has been growing steadily due to an increased awareness of the importance of proper wound management in animals, along with a rise in pet ownership and advancements in veterinary medicine. These products include wound dressings, sutures, staples, tissue adhesives, and topical treatments like antimicrobial agents and healing ointments.

One of the key reasons propelling the growth of the Veterinary Wound Care Market is the rise in pet adoption throughout the globe as a result of changing lifestyles and rising disposable income. The global market currently stands at US$ 1.1 Billion in 2022, and it is further projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.7% over the forecast period (2023-2033).

The rising activities by governments and animal welfare organizations, as well as increased spending on animal adoption and veterinary care, are the main drivers of the expansion of the veterinary wound care industry. The World Organisation for Animal Health is dedicated to ensuring that all requirements for animal welfare, including veterinary treatment, are supported by sound scientific research. It also acknowledges the need to take into account additional elements. The International Coalition of Organisations for Farm Animal Welfare (ICFAW) was established to symbolize the needs of non-governmental animal welfare organizations worldwide.

One of the main factors influencing the global market is increasing surgical procedures, which increases the demand for goods to treat animal wounds. Bites, gunshots, growing, cuts, lacerations, and pressure wounds are examples of animal wounds.

Key Takeaways from Veterinary Wound Care Market:

By product, surgical wound care products accounts for US$ 693.8 Million in 2022, owed to increased frequency of post-surgical wounds and growing demand for wound care and healing products.

By animal type, companion animal accounts for US$ 725.5 Million in 2022, due to the high adoption and increasing population of companion animals.

in 2022, due to the high adoption and increasing population of companion animals. Veterinary hospitals & clinics held more than 74.2% of the global market share in 2022 due to specialized care in hospitals and clinics.

of the global market share in 2022 due to specialized care in hospitals and clinics. By region, North America held dominant share of the world in 2022. The U.S. leads in this region with increasing initiatives by the governments and animal welfare associations and increased animal adoption and healthcare expenditure.

“Increasing spending on vet care and the higher expectation of care from the vets has led to rise in the standard of care” says an analyst of Future Market Insights.

Market Competition of Veterinary Wound Care Market:

The veterinary wound care market is highly competitive, with key players including Ion Beam and Sumitomo Heavy Industries. These companies are constantly participating in partnerships, award competition with their products and launching new products to gain a larger market share, focusing on affordability, convenience, and effectiveness.

In Sept. 2020, a ground-breaking injectable treatment for canine mastocytoma has been made available, according to Virbac.

Key Companies Profiled Of Veterinary Wound Care Market:

Elanco Virbac Medtronic B Braun Jorgen Kruuse Dechra Pharmaceuticals Neogen Corporation Ethicon Sonoma Pharma Jazz Medical KAKEN PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD. KOB GmbH

Wound Care Market: Comprehensive Report Coverage:

Future Market Insights offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the veterinary wound care market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2012 – 2022 and projections for 2023 – 2033. The global veterinary wound care market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader

The analysis is based on product (surgical wound care products, advanced wound care products, traditional wound care products, and therapy devices), indication (companion animal, and livestock animal) end user (veterinary hospitals & clinics. homecare, and research institutes), across seven key regions around the world.

Key Market Segments Covered in the Veterinary Wound Care Industry Research

By Product:

Surgical

Advanced

Traditional

Therapy Devices

By Animal Type:

Companion Animal

Livestock Animal

By End User:

Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics

Homecare

Research Institutes

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa

