The rising demand for flexible and sustainable packaging solutions will continue driving sales, especially in food and beverages sector. In order to cater to the rising demand, companies are focusing on various innovations.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per Future Market Insights’ latest industry analysis, Sales of bag-in-box market packaging are expected to witness a growth of 1.7 times between 2023 and 2033. Need to keep alcoholic beverages free from contamination can be attributed to growth. This type of packaging will be used by alcoholic beverage manufacturing companies.

In 2023, it is anticipated that the global bag-in-box market will be worth US$ 3.5 billion . It is expected to generate a US$ 6.1 billion by 2033. From 2023 to 2033, the global market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% .

In recent years, bag-in-box packaging for alcoholic beverages is gaining traction. It offers high convenience and cost-effectiveness. Shelf life, easy dispensing, storage, and handling are key factors attracting consumers. Manufacturers are also using bag-in-box in alcoholic beverage packaging.

Manufacturers are experimenting with new packaging formats. They are using bag-in-box for beer and cocktails to differentiate their product offerings. Use of bag-in-box by restaurants and bars is increasing in North America and Europe.

Sales of bag-in-box globally are estimated to record a significant rise. Increased popularity across developing and underdeveloped economies would drive demand. India and China are expected to witness high growth. Presence of numerous beverage manufacturers would also push sales.

Key Takeaways from Bag-in-Box Market

By capacity, the less than 5 liters’ segment is anticipated to register a 7.0% CAGR between 2023 to 2033.

between 2023 to 2033. By end user, the beverage industry is set to hold around 66 % of bag-in-box market share by 2033.

of bag-in-box market share by 2033. By material, the low-density polyethylene sub-segment will capture around 1/3rd of the global market in 2033.

Sales of bag-in-box are estimated to register a whopping 5.7 % CAGR over the forecast period.

over the forecast period. The USA bag-in-box market is set to surge 1.6 times between 2023 and 2033.

“Increasing consumption of alcoholic beverages would drive bag-in-box sales. Demand for sustainable packaging for wine would also augment sales,” says a lead analyst at Future Market Insights.

Bag-in-Box Manufacturers to Open New Production Facilities across the Globe

High per capita food expenditure is propelling demand in the market. Sales of hygienic and lightweight food packaging solutions would surge.

Bag-in-box manufacturers are focusing on commissioning new production facilities. They want to cater to rising demand across various industries.

Renowned bag-in-box manufacturers are focusing on expanding their international presence. They are setting up operational facilities or distribution centers over high-growth offering markets.

Rising production of bag-in-box to meet innovative packaging needs would aid demand. Chemical and petroleum industries are also adopting innovative bag-in-box packaging.

Rising Demand for Bag-in-Box Containers from the Wine Industry to Boost Sales

Wine producers are inclining towards the use of bag-in-box containers for wine packaging. They offer various advantages over glass bottles. They are easy to pack & distribute and are cost-efficient.

Oxygen transmission rate (OTR) is a prime factor in determining the quality of wine. Bag-in-box offers a low oxygen transmission rate over glass bottles. Hence, it is preferred by wine producers across the globe.

Wine manufacturing industry holds around half of the global bag-in-box container demand. Industry sentiments for wine are expected to be rather optimistic. Growth of the wine industry would translate into rising demand for bag-in-box containers.

In Italy, France, Spain, and the United Kingdom, bag-in-box wine packaging is very popular. Emerging countries are expected to follow their footprints.

Competitive Landscape: Bag-in-box Market

Main suppliers of bag-in-boxes are concentrating on offering novel packaging formats. To draw customers, they use raw resources that are sustainable. Other businesses are forming strategic alliances with important sectors. They are trying to keep one step ahead of their rivals.

A Few Key Companies in Global Bag-in-box Market

Smurfit Kappa Group

Liqui-Box Corporation (DS Smith Plc.)

Amcor plc

Scholle IPN

CDF Corporation

TPS Rental Systems Ltd

Optopack Ltd.

Aran Group

TriMas Company (Rapak)

Montibox

STI – Gustav Stabernack GmbH

Get More Insights into Bag-in-box Market Report

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the bag-in-box market, analysing historical demand from 2016 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033. The study reveals growth projections on the bag-in-box market based on capacity (less than 5 liters, 5 to 10 liters, 10 to 15 liters, 15 to 20 liters, more than 20 liters), material (paper & paperboard, plastic), and end use (food, beverages, chemical, petroleum, homecare, cosmetics & personal care) across seven regions.

Key Market Segments Covered in Bag-in-Box Industry Research

By Capacity:

Less than 5 liters

5 to 10 liters

10 to 15 liters

15 to 20 liters

More than 20 liters

By Material:

Paper and Paperboard

Plastic Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Metallized-PET Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH) Nylon



By End Use:

Food Dairy Products Sauces, Vinegar & Flavoring Liquid Egg Products

Beverages Alcoholic Beverages Non Alcoholic Beverages Water

Chemicals

Petroleum

Homecare

Cosmetic & Personal Care

