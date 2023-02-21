New partnership enables high-speed AI to predict service requirements for complex assets

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Boon Logic, provider of the world’s fastest AI-based anomaly detection solutions, today announced it is partnering with Software AG, a leader in IoT, Integration, API Management and Business Transformation software, as a Premier member of its PartnerConnect partner program. The partnership integrates Amber and Cumulocity to assist process teams by providing valuable insights into the health and status of assets and processes, preventing costly failures.

Boon Logic’s proprietary algorithm, Boon Nano, powers its AI-based predictive maintenance solution Amber that can be trained and deployed in minutes instead of days, weeks or months. It reduces time and costs as well as the need for AI expertise by placing intelligence in the hands of existing IT, maintenance, and reliability staff.

The Software AG PartnerConnect program empowers partners via self-service enablement so they can deliver the products, solutions and services their customers need. Software AG’s award-winning software solutions are highly sought after for integration and APIs, IoT and analytics, and business transformation. Software AG is consistently ranked a “leader” by Gartner, Forrester and other industry analysts.

Jason Johns, General Manager, Global Alliances & Channels, Software AG, commented, “Technology trends like integration, cloud, mobile and big data are continuing to change how partners connect with their customers. Our technology helps organizations operate in this connected world as truly connected enterprises by creating a fluid flow of data between their people, departments, systems and devices. Through Software AG PartnerConnect, we enable the continued transformation of our mutual customers, as we all work to adapt to these evolving trends.”

“Customers are looking for ways to leverage the power of machine learning for accurately predicting when service is required for complex assets,” said Grant Goris, Boon Logic CEO. “The usability of the Software AG platform combined with the power of our Amber product for anomaly detection is truly a first-of-its-kind, turn-key industry solution that’s easy to use in solving many of the challenges plaguing today’s manufacturing and industrial environments.”

About Boon Logic

Boon Logic’s breakthrough, patented nano-clustering technology for unsupervised machine learning simplifies and accelerates AI development and deployment in visual inspection and preventive maintenance applications. The next-gen Boon Nano algorithm performs anomaly detection, model training, and clustering 1,000 times faster than traditional modeling methods that are complex and involve lengthy model training that can take several weeks to several months. Boon Nano reduces the need for highly skilled, hard-to-find AI talent and allows organizations to leverage the value of AI with their existing subject matter experts. It is flexible, autonomously tuning, training, and running in real-time at the edge or in the cloud. For more information, visit https://boonlogic.com . Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, and on our blog.

About Software AG

Software AG is the software pioneer of a truly connected world. Since 1969, it has helped 10,000+ organizations use software to connect people, departments, systems and devices. Software AG empowers truly connected enterprises using integration & APIs, IoT & analytics and business & IT transformation. Software AG’s products establish a fluid flow of data that allows everything and everyone to work together. The company has more than 4,800 employees across more than 70 countries and annual revenue of over €800m. For more information, visit www.softwareag.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

