Vehicle Tracking, Status Loops, and Messaging Work to Recapture Lost Time in the Yard, Helping to Drive a More Efficient Fleet and Improve Profitability

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Command Alkon , the leading software and solutions provider bringing together technology and people for the heavy building industry, offers TrackIt Advantage, an industry specific, flexible solution to track fleet and meet the specific needs of ready mix, aggregate, asphalt, and cement.

The demand is high in the heavy building materials industry, while finding qualified hauling personnel is a crippling challenge. Companies are having to work to support the volume of orders received daily to complete jobs.

TrackIt Advantage informs dispatch about wait times at the plant and jobsite while calculating cycle time on each delivery automatically through geofences and hotspots. Reporting on Hours of Service (HoS) compliance increases driver productivity and reduces or eliminates excess paperwork and processing times so that companies can fully leverage drivers, operational, and administrative personnel.

“With the insights TrackIt gives us, we are able to reduce failure costs and plan our logistics processes more efficiently,” said Edwin Grootoonk, ICT Manager at Betoncentrale Twenthe BV.

Once the ticket is created and assigned to a truck, the driver can see the ticket information from a mobile device and knows that a load needs to be delivered. TrackIt Advantage has a web-based experience for dispatchers and logistics managers and an Android application experience for drivers.

“When I think TrackIt, the words that come to mind are ‘visibility, accountability, and streamline,” said Ryan Saunders, Operations Manager at M&R Ready Mix. “We can map the location of our trucks in real time at all times, monitor how our trucks and drivers are performing, and we can keep better track of driver hours, which helps tremendously when paying our drivers.”

TrackIt Advantage is available in North America, LATAM, and EMEA. For more information, click here.

