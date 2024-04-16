Border Patrol agents in California this week busted an illegal immigrant child sex offender in California who officials said had previously carried guns in schools – the latest example of dangerous criminals entering the U.S. illegally.
The unnamed Mexican man’s arrest was announced by El Centro Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gregory Bovino.
Bovino said in a statement that the man was arrested in the U.S. illegally and had a “troubling history.”
CBP REPOR
