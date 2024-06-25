Border Patrol agents announced they have stopped multiple sex offenders in a single weekend attempting to evade them as they crossed into the United States — amid continued concerns about criminals breaking into the U.S.

Border Patrol Chief Jason Owens announced that agents had stopped seven previously convicted sex offenders at the border.

He said the crimes include rape, aggravated sexual abuse and assault and criminal unlawful contact with a minor.

“These are the

