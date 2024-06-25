Border Patrol agents announced they have stopped multiple sex offenders in a single weekend attempting to evade them as they crossed into the United States — amid continued concerns about criminals breaking into the U.S.
Border Patrol Chief Jason Owens announced that agents had stopped seven previously convicted sex offenders at the border.
He said the crimes include rape, aggravated sexual abuse and assault and criminal unlawful contact with a minor.
“These are the
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Border Patrol intercepts multiple illegal immigrant sex offenders in a single weekend - June 25, 2024
- Economy, border, abortion divide Biden’s hometown as Scranton looks back on native son’s first term - June 25, 2024
- Trump lawyers claim Mar-a-Lago search done without probable cause as prosecutors slam ‘conspiracy theory’ - June 25, 2024