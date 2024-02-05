The National Border Patrol Council tells Fox News that it supports the controversial bipartisan Senate border deal released Sunday ahead of an expected vote in the upper chamber later this week.
In a statement to Fox News, NBPC said it supported and endorsed the deal negotiated in the Senate. While acknowledging it was not perfect, the union said it was “far better than the status quo.” Still, the union stopped short of endorsing the rest of the spending in the bill.
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Kentucky appropriation meant to cover local matches for federal grants could spin off huge returns - February 5, 2024
- Pentagon says Iranian-proxy fighters ‘likely’ killed during US attacks in Syria and Iraq - February 5, 2024
- Border Patrol Union endorses controversial Senate border deal: ‘far better than the status quo’ - February 5, 2024