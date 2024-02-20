The National Border Patrol Council on Monday had some harsh words for President Biden over his handling of the ongoing border crisis, calling him a “coward” who has failed to take responsibility.
In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Border Patrol Union called out the president, writing: “Dear Joe, You OWN this catastrophic disaster at the border – lock, stock and barrel.”
“You created it. You nursed it along. You encouraged it. You facili
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Dems join heavily funded effort to oust fellow Dem in crime-ridden city - February 19, 2024
- Biden’s $200K payment from brother receives renewed scrutiny after report detailing failed hospital venture - February 19, 2024
- Border Patrol Union rips Biden over border crisis: ‘You OWN this catastrophic disaster’ - February 19, 2024