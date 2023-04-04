2024 presidential hopeful shares his road to self-made success in new memoir from Palmetto Publishing

Charleston, SC, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — For Robby Wells, the true test of a champion is the ability to face and overcome adversity. Over the course of his twenty-year coaching career in football, he did just that. Rising to meet the challenge and winning multiple championships at various levels, he always rallied around his teams and encouraged his players to learn from their mistakes, dust themselves off, and get back out there – on the field and in life. Now, as a motivational speaker and 2024 presidential candidate, he is sharing his story to ignite a movement.

In Touchdown America, Wells relates his experiences in sports and in politics, recounting the victories, losses, humiliation, and learning curves he experienced in the steadfast pursuit of his goals. From the football field to Oval Office aspirations, Wells’ testimonial nurtures motivation and inspires a winning mindset. He believes pushing the envelope is the only way to chase a dream. Defying the odds – and even death, coming close to dying on several occasions, Wells’ hard-earned wisdom and practical advice will resonate with sports enthusiasts and the politically-minded.

About the Author:

Robby Wells is a former educator and NCAA Division I football coach, a renowned motivational speaker, Ambassador and Spokesperson for the International Human Rights Peace Commission, and 2024 Presidential candidate. His platform represents the best ideas from Left-wing and Right-wing politics to restore prosperity to United States and give all citizens the opportunity to achieve the American dream. The definition of a champion, he has exceeded expectations and defied the odds in sports and in politics. He lives in greater Charlotte, NC but considers the United States his home and its citizens his family.

