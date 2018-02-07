Breaking News
Home / Top News / Borregaard: Share options issued

Borregaard: Share options issued

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 8 mins ago

07.02.2018: Borregaard ASA (“Borregaard”, OSE ticker: BRG)

Borregaard’s Board of Directors has decided to issue share options in accordance with the proxy given by the Annual General Meeting held on 20 April 2017. The total number of options issued is 400,000.

The options will expire after five years (7 February 2023), and may be exercised in the last two years. The strike price of the options is NOK 80.00. It is based on the volume weighted average share price during the first three trading days after the announcement of the 4th quarter 2017 results with an addition of 10%. The strike price will be adjusted for dividend and equity transactions. The maximum annual gain is limited to twice the annual base salary for the CEO, and equivalent to the annual base salary for the other option holders. At least 50% of the proceeds after tax must be used to purchase shares in the Company, and the purchased shares will be locked for a period of three years. In addition, the members of the Executive Management are expected to acquire shares until their shareholdings equal their annual base salary, and twice the base salary for the CEO.

Primary insiders have the following holdings of options and shares in Borregaard after the new share options were issued on 7 February 2018 (new options in parenthesis):

Per A. Sørlie holds 240,000 options (60,000) and owns 146,421 shares
Morten Harlem holds 136,000 options (30,000) and owns 46,390 shares
Tom Erik Foss-Jacobsen holds 97,000 options (20,000) and owns 36,046 shares
Per Bjarne Lyngstad holds 97,000 options (20,000) and owns 54,027 shares
Tuva Barnholt holds 80,000 options (15,000) and owns 29,599 shares
Liv Longva holds 30,000 options (15,000) and owns 5,551 shares
Sveinung Heggen holds 80,000 options (15,000) and owns together with related parties 8,535 shares
Ole Gunnar Jakobsen holds 80,000 options (15,000) and owns 28,794 shares
Gisle Løhre Johansen holds 80,000 options (15,000) and owns 20,490 shares
Dag Arthur Aasbø holds 80,000 options (15,000) and owns 46,527 shares

The total number of outstanding share options is now 1,744,000, equivalent to 1.74 % of the number of shares (including 484,065 treasury shares) in Borregaard.

Contacts:
Chief Financial Officer, Per Bjarne Lyngstad, mobile +47 952 44 515
Senior Vice President Organisation and Public Affairs, Dag Arthur Aasbø, mobile +47 918 34 108

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2018, All Rights Reserved.