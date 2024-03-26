Debbie and Tom also host a special show on the station’s anniversary that pays tribute to girl bands and female singers of the 50s and 60s in honor of Women’s History Month

SAN FRANCISCO, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TuneIn , the world’s leader in live audio, announced today the one-year anniversary of Boss Radio 66 on the platform, spinning more than 7,000 digitized 45s and retro radio ads and jingles from legendary Boss Radio formats like KHJ, KILT, KDAY, KYA, KCOH, WABC and so many more. To celebrate, the team behind the eclectic 60s music station, Tom Hanks and Producer Debbie Daughtry, revealed their favorite songs from thousands of music tracks in the station library. The playlist includes 60s legends like Bo Diddley, Booker T. and more, and lesser-known hits from artists like Lloyd Thaxton and The Chartbusters. The full list is below.

Launched on TuneIn in March 2023, Boss Radio 66 was founded by Brooklyn Radio Producer Debbie Daughtry as an homage to the 1960s ‘Boss Radio’ format. The 24-hour stream features an eclectic mix of 60s music that is all hand-picked and hand-digitized from classic 45s and 78s to bring vinyl to the digital age. Hanks, a long-time fan of the genre and Daughtry’s playlists, joins the station regularly with special shows like British Invasion, Radio History and Hanksgiving. The station keeps music alive that may have been otherwise lost to mainstream audiences.

“I’m so thrilled that younger listeners are hearing this music for the first time,” said Daughtry. “Artists like The Mighty Hannibal and Masked Man and The Agents are finally finding an audience with Boss Radio 66 listeners!”

Boss Radio 66 Favorites: Hanks & Daughtry’s Top Tracks from the Boss Radio 66 Library:

Johnny Otis – “Castin’ My Spell”

Link Wray – “Rumble”

Bo Diddley – “You Can’t Judge a Book by the Cover”

Irma Thomas – “Hittin’ On Nothing”

The Trashmen – “Church Key”

Booker T. & the M.G.’s – “Hang ‘Em High”

The Impressions – “We’re A Winner”

Gary Lewis & the Playboys – “Without A Word Of Warning”

Lloyd Thaxton – “Image Of A Surfer”

The Chartbusters – “She’s the One”

The Cyrkle – “Turn-Down Day”

Over the past year, Boss Radio 66 has grown substantially with the introduction of programming like new specials curated by Hanks that celebrate the music of different artists and genres from its greatest era, like Bo Diddley Beat.

“Boss Radio 66 takes listeners on an adventure through the 60s with a carefully hand-curated collection of music that makes for one of the best experiences,” said Rich Stern, CEO of TuneIn. “The station preserves a traditional form of radio by sourcing and collecting records that might otherwise be lost to shelves. There are no algorithms dictating what music to play on Boss Radio. Each song is hand-picked by people with a passion for great music and radio. Huge congratulations to Debbie and Tom on the first anniversary of Boss Radio 66 on TuneIn. It’s been a year of truly great radio for our listeners.”

Additionally, in recognition of Women’s History Month, the anniversary show will feature a playlist of girl bands and female singers of the 50s and 60s like The Shirelles, Lesley Gore, The Daughters of Eve, plus a tribute to the late great Mary Weiss from the Shangri-Las.

