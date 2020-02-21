Bossa Nova Appoints Stuart Pann as CEO

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bossa Nova, the leading data service provider for global retailers, announced today that Stuart Pann, former Chief Supply Chain Officer at HP Inc., has been appointed chief executive officer, effective immediately. He replaces Bruce McWilliams, who will remain in the company as chief operating officer.

“Stuart brings an extensive supply chain background that will help further drive our business’  growth and scale,” said Bruce McWilliams. “We have seen the value of our technology transforming retail operations and are well-positioned to continue building on this strong momentum. I am excited to welcome Stuart to the team and thrilled to have a new leader who will rapidly drive our mission of delivering actionable inventory data through artificial intelligence and automation to the world’s top retailers.”

“I am truly honored to lead an extraordinary company that’s at the forefront of streamlining inventory management for retailers worldwide through bleeding-edge artificial intelligence,” said Stuart Pann. “Working alongside an exceptional team that’s developing groundbreaking solutions for retailers to improve retail operations is most rewarding. I am excited to lead Bossa Nova on its next phase of global growth and market leadership.”

Pann is an experienced leader in the supply chain industry who has held operational positions at Fortune 100 technology companies. He was most recently Chief Supply Chain Officer at HP Inc. and Corporate Vice President and General Manager of the Business Management Group at Intel. He has expertise in short-term and long-term forecasting as well as pricing and supply chain strategies and corporate strategic planning processes. Pann holds an MBA from the University of Michigan and a B.S. in electrical engineering from Michigan Technological University.

About Bossa Nova
Bossa Nova is the leading data service provider for global retailers. Its technology automates the collection and analysis of on-shelf inventory data, helping retailers improve product availability, streamline operations, and create a better shopping experience. Bossa Nova’s team of robotics, computer vision, artificial intelligence, and big data scientists are solving some of the biggest challenges for the world’s largest retailers. For more information, please visit Bossa Nova.

