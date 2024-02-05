Getting the chance to host seven matches for the 2026 World Cup was more than expected and offers a much-needed shot in the arm to the city’s economy, Boston officials said Monday.
FIFA made the announcement Sunday, allocating the opener of the 39-day tournament to Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca and the finale to the home of the NFL’s New York Jets and Giants. Among the seven matches that will be played at Gillette Stadium in the Boston suburb of Foxborough will be five group stage match
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Biden tells crowd he recently met with Mitterand, former French president who died in 1996 - February 5, 2024
- Maine must release voter rolls to conservative group for independent audits, federal court rules - February 5, 2024
- Nikki Haley asks for Secret Service protection after increase in threats - February 5, 2024