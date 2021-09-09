Boston Beer Company Investors Who Acquired Their Shares After July 22, 2021 And Suffered Losses Greater Than $100,000 Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. – Securities Class Action Investigation

Breaking News
PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of investors of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (“Boston Beer” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SAM) to determine whether Boston Beer engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

Post-market, on September 8, 2021, Boston Beer announced that the Company was withdrawing its 2021 financial guidance issued on July 22, 2021, as a result of the Company’s “belie[f] there will be continuing uncertainty about hard seltzer demand trends for the remainder of 2021.”

Boston Beer stated that “. . . the Company . . . expects to incur hard seltzer-related inventory write-offs, shortfall fees payable to 3rd party brewers, and other costs that will be expensed during the remainder of fiscal 2021. As a result, the Company currently expects full year 2021 earnings per diluted share will fall below the previously-reported estimate of between $18.00 and $22.00, excluding the impact of ASU 2016-09.”

On this news, Boston Beer’s share price fell approximately 10% during after-hours trading on September 8, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

BOSTON BEER INVESTORS WHO ACQUIRED THEIR SHARES AFTER JULY 22, 2021 AND SUFFERED LOSSES GREATER THAN $100,000 ARE ENCOURAGED TO COMPLETE KEHOE LAW FIRM’S SECURITIES CLASS ACTION QUESTIONNAIRE OR CONTACT KEVIN CAULEY, DIRECTOR, CLIENT RELATIONS, (215) 792-6676, EXT. 802, [email protected], [email protected], TO DISCUSS THE CLASS ACTION INVESTIGATION OR POTENTIAL LEGAL CLAIMS.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., with offices in New York and Philadelphia, is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors from securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and corporate misconduct.  Combined, the partners at Kehoe Law Firm have served as Lead Counsel or Co-Lead Counsel in cases that have recovered more than $10 billion on behalf of institutional and individual investors.   

