Boston is preparing to house illegal migrants in former veterans housing as the city’s resources have been exhausted since Democratic Gov. Maura Healey declared a state of emergency over the surge last summer.
The Veterans Home at Chelsea will become a “safety-net site” for migrants where, beginning May 1, they will have to prove they are working to wean off government assistance by applying for work authorizations, learning English and searching for permanent residen
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Minnesota Legislature will return from Easter break with plenty of bills still in the pipeline - March 29, 2024
- Judge blocks NJ ballot design panned for alleged pro-establishment favoritism - March 29, 2024
- After judge’s scolding for playing ‘race card,’ Fani Willis says she’ll ‘talk about it anyway’ - March 29, 2024