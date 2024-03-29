Boston is preparing to house illegal migrants in former veterans housing as the city’s resources have been exhausted since Democratic Gov. Maura Healey declared a state of emergency over the surge last summer.

The Veterans Home at Chelsea will become a “safety-net site” for migrants where, beginning May 1, they will have to prove they are working to wean off government assistance by applying for work authorizations, learning English and searching for permanent residen

[Read Full story at source]