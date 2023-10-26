Rising health awareness fuels demand for botanical sugars as natural alternatives, promoting clean-label choices in food and beverages globally.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global botanical sugar market is set to be valued at US$ 108.5 million in 2023. It is poised to witness impressive growth in the foreseeable future. The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8.5% during the projection period, reaching a value of US$ 245.3 million by 2033.

Expanding well-being cognizance among customers, combined with the rising interest in regular and better sugar choices, has spurred development. Botanical sugar obtained from sources such as coconut, stevia, maple, and honey is acquiring ubiquity as they are seen as additional healthy options in contrast to refined sugar.

The developing attention to the unsafe impacts of excessive sugar utilization, including corpulence, diabetes, and other ailments, would drive the business. Shoppers are effectively looking for better options that can give pleasantness without undermining their prosperity. Plant sugar offers an answer by providing regular pleasantness, lower glycemic index values, fewer calories, and no counterfeit added substances.

The clean label trend adds to the development, as customers progressively focus on straightforwardness and regular fixings. Herbal sugar lines up with this pattern, as they are obtained from plants and are liberated from fake added substances, making them appealing to health-conscious individuals.

The adaptability of botanical sugar in different food and refreshment applications is also driving their interest. They can be used as sugar in several items, including refreshments, heated merchandise, ice cream parlor, and dairy items, adding extraordinary flavors and improving taste profiles.

The business is additionally seeing development owing to the reception of organic sugar by food and refreshment makers trying to take care of changing customer inclinations and separate their items. By consolidating organic sugar, organizations can fulfill the need for standard and better other options, drawing in well-being customers and acquiring an upper hand on the lookout.

The global ecosystem for botanical sugar topographically extends across regions, with North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and different districts seeing colossal development. The rising accessibility of botanical sugar through other dispersion channels, including grocery stores, online stages, and specialty stores, further drives business development.

Key Takeaways from the Botanical Sugar Market Report-

with a CAGR of % by 2033. The United States is projected to have the utmost valuation of US$ 23.5 million by 2023 in botanical sugar globally.

by 2023 in botanical sugar globally. The botanical sugar business in China is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 16.0 million by 2033.

by 2033. India is estimated to showcase a CAGR of 11.6% during the prediction period.

during the prediction period. The United Kingdom is expected to showcase a CAGR of 6.3% in the botanical sugar market through 2033.

“The market for botanical sugar is encountering hearty development driven by variables such as expanding well-being cognizance, clean name inclinations, adaptability in applications, separation, and geological extension. As consumers prioritize their well-being and seek natural and healthier sweetener options, the demand for botanical sugar will accelerate further in 2033. – says Nandini Roy Choudhury (client Partner for Food and Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Competitive Landscape

Terre Botanicals, the nature network, BOTANICAL COLORS, Monk Fruit Corp, Pyure Brands, Layn Natural Ingredients, Roquette Freres, Ingredion Incorporated, ADM, Tale & Lyle, Cargill Incorporated, Louis Dreyfus Company B.V., DO-IT Food Ingredients B.V., Global Organics, Ltd., B.T. Sweets and others are the leading players in the botanical sugar market.

Acquisitions and mergers are beneficial for companies in terms of improving their product quality and expanding their reach. Combining resources, expertise, and customer base can lead to access to new technology, distribution channels, manufacturing facilities, and talent.

Launching new products can also help businesses stay competitive and meet the changing consumer demands, allowing them to attract new customers and retain existing ones while increasing their share.

For instance,

B.T. Sweet, a food tech start-up, unveiled Cambya, a plant-based ‘botanical sugar’ substitute. The proprietary formula uses soluble fibers, monk fruit, and select botanicals. Cambya is claimed to be equal to sugar in the body and taste, providing a good source of naturally derived fibers without any lingering aftertaste. In 2022, Sweet Victory partnered with Givaudan to develop a flavorful botanical-infused chewing gum to help reduce sugar cravings in children.

Future Market Insights (FMI) has released an objective assessment of global botanical sugar, presenting past demand data from 2018 to 2022 and projecting forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.

The study incorporates compelling insights on the botanical sugar market based on product type (cane sugar, coconut sugar, date sugar, maple sugar, palm sugar, stevia sugar, agave sugar, honey, monk fruit, yacon syrup), application (food and beverage industry, pharmaceutical industry, personal care, and cosmetics industry and others), and region forecast to 2023 to 2033.

Key Companies Profiled in the Botanical Sugar Market

B.T. Sweets

Terre Botanicals

the nature network

BOTANICAL COLORS

Global Organics, Ltd.

DO-IT Food Ingredients BV

Louis Dreyfus Company B.V

Cargill Incorporated

Tale & Lyle

ADM

Ingredion Incorporated

Roquette Freres

Lakanto

Layn Natural Ingredients

Pyure Brands

Monk Fruit Corp

Botanical Sugar Market Outlook by Category

By Product Type:

Cane Sugar

Coconut Sugar

Date Sugar

Maple Sugar

Palm Sugar

Stevia Sugar

Agave Sugar

Honey

Monk Fruit

Yacon Syrup

By Application:

Food and Beverage Industry Confectionery Beverages Dairy Products Bakery

Pharmaceutical Industry

Personal Care and Cosmetics Industry

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa

Author

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

