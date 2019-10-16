Bottomline and Currencycloud Partner for Cross-Border Payments to Hargenant Group

Breaking News
LONDON, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY), a leading provider of financial technology that helps make business payments simple, smart and secure, today announced that Hargenant Group has selected a partnered service from Bottomline and Currencycloud for their cross-border payments.

“With globalisation, many of our customers are asking for payments to be added in several currencies and our goal is to remove complexity, to make an international payment as easy as a domestic one,” said Nigel Savory, Managing Director, Bottomline Technologies, Europe. “Given some of the Foreign Exchange specialisms involved, we chose to partner with Currencycloud and their pioneering APIs – together we can deliver real value for our customers.”

By combining Bottomline’s intelligent payments platform seamlessly through open APIs with Currencycloud, customers will enjoy a simple-to-use transaction process to pay suppliers and employees abroad. Currencycloud’s open infrastructure allows the new service to plug-in directly to Bottomline’s payment solution. This value-add service means businesses of all sizes can send and, ultimately, receive money overseas in the local currency and at very competitive rates.

Hargenant Global specialises in accounting and payroll for the film and entertainment industry.

“We chose to use Bottomline’s international payments service as a means of creating and streamlining efficiencies within our business,” said Greg Barrow, Founder and Chairman, Hargenant Global. “We needed to pay film crews around the world, sometimes on irregular schedules and in various currencies – this SaaS-based international payments service helps our team do this from one easy-to-use, controlled payment platform.”

“Bottomline is synonymous with payments between some of the largest companies in the world, and we’re proud to be working with them,” said Mike Laven, CEO, Currencycloud. “This is a brilliant example of how business needs are evolving and how fintech leaders are working much closer together. The industry is constantly exploring ways to create innovative solutions that meet the demands of a modern, digital economy.”

About Bottomline Technologies:
Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ: EPAY) helps make complex business payments simple, smart, and secure. Corporations and banks rely on Bottomline for domestic and international payments, efficient cash management, automated workflows for payment processing and bill review, and state of the art fraud detection, behavioural analytics and regulatory compliance solutions. Thousands of corporations around the world benefit from Bottomline solutions. Headquartered in Portsmouth, NH, Bottomline delights customers through offices across the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information visit www.bottomline.com.

Contact:
Gemma Waite / Jacqueline Powell
[email protected]
0118 9822200

About Currencycloud:
Currencycloud’s technology is unlocking the global economy for payment platforms of the future. Today, Currencycloud has 85 different APIs across four modules – collect, convert, manage and pay – that cover the entire workflow in B2B cross-border payments. The as-a-service platform is proprietary and is fully cloud-based on AWS using Restful APIs. Launched in 2012, Currencycloud is based in London and is regulated in Europe, the U.S. and Canada, and has processed more than $50bn to over 180 countries. Currencycloud works with banks and Fintechs globally including Starling Bank, Standard Bank South Africa, Travelex and Brookline Bank, as well as partnering with Visa to deliver innovation in travel payments.

Contact:
Matt Rowntree / Ariane Gaetani
[email protected]
020 3837 3687

About Hargenant Global:
With offices in Warner Bros, Leavesden, New York, Los Angeles and Paris, Hargenant Global is a business specialising in Payroll & Accountancy services for the entertainment industry. The directors & senior management team of Hargenant Global bring with them vast experience in the payroll and entertainment industry experience which has quickly made them an important addition to the UK film and television payroll industry. Hargenant Global’s vision is to provide our customers with products and services that go above and beyond what is expected. We anticipate your needs, find creative solutions to your issues and support you every step of the way.

Contact:
Oliver James
[email protected]
01923 948 603

