Ardent Partners Report Advises on Leading AP Automation Solutions

PORTSMOUTH, New Hampshire, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bottomline, a leading provider of financial technology that helps make business payments simple, smart and secure, today announced that its Paymode-X invoice automation and B2B payments platform, has been named a “Market Leader” in the 2023 ePayables Technology Advisor report from Ardent Partners, a leading research and advisory firm.

Bottomline Paymode-X automates and optimizes the invoice-to-pay process. By managing and paying supplier invoices digitally, companies decrease manual tasks and paperwork, reduce the unnecessary risk of fraud, and create rebate opportunities which boosts cash flow. The solution integrates seamlessly with any accounting and ERP systems and processes. Paymode-X is a closed, authenticated, protected network, securely processing $400 billion+ in business payments across 525,000 businesses. Seven of the nation’s leading treasury banks are Paymode-X partners.

The 2023 ePayables Technology Advisor evaluates the market’s top vendors based on a matrix of solution and provider strength. Ardent analysts have decades of first-hand experience in ePayable solutions, making them highly qualified to give finance teams sound advice and guidance.

In its evaluation of Paymode-X, the report noted the solution:

Offers comprehensive payment options with exceptional B2B payment flexibility and convenience

Delivers strong and adept supplier enablement services

Includes robust reporting, analytics and dashboard functionality

Makes excellent use of AI and machine learning capabilities

“As a market leader offering universal strength and an ability to execute at the highest level, we noted Paymode-X for its comprehensive B2B payment capabilities,” said Bob Cohen, Vice President of Research at Ardent Partners. “For companies needing an integrated and robust invoice automation solution with strong B2B payment and banking capabilities, Paymode-X distinguishes itself.”

Bottomline’s General Manager for Paymode-X, Tom Dolan, said, “It’s an honor for our team to be recognized among ePayables leaders. We continue to focus on delivering customer delight, creating sustained business value and excellent execution. This committed approach is the driving force behind developing best-in-class software and strong supplier and customer enablement.”

About Bottomline Technologies, Inc.

Bottomline makes business payments simple, smart and secure for businesses and financial institutions, of all sizes, all over the world. More than 10,000 corporate customers, 1,400 commercial and business banks, including 15 of the top 25 global banks, rely on our industry-recognized payment and software platforms to accelerate digital transformation in a complex world of business payments and financial management. Bottomline solutions touch customers and payments in 92 countries across six continents. Our teams serve the world from primary locations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Israel, India, Australia and Singapore. Bottomline is a portfolio company of Thoma Bravo, a highly respected software-centric private equity firm with $122 billion in assets under management. For more information visit www.bottomline.com.

Bottomline is a registered trademark of Bottomline Technologies, Inc.

