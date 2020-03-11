Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Bottomline PTX Secure Payments Named Best Financial Transaction Security Platform

Bottomline PTX Secure Payments Named Best Financial Transaction Security Platform

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ: EPAY), a leading provider of financial technology that makes complex business payments simple, smart and secure, announced today that PTX Secure Payments won the FinTech Breakthrough Award for Best Financial Transaction Security Platform.

“We help hundreds of thousands of businesses around the world process payments and nothing else matters if they can’t secure those payments,” said Nigel Savory, Managing Director, Bottomline. “Our people work tirelessly to develop the most advanced security capabilities to protect our customers. We’re honored and humbled to be recognized for our innovation alongside industry leaders.”

The award recognizes Bottomline for its success in developing a powerful and effective antifraud solution for businesses to improve the security of customers’ transactions at every stage of the payments process. The technology performs real-time checks on first-time payees, blacklists, duplicates and, using machine learning, it monitors transactions and user behavior, triggering alerts for escalation or corrective action.

FinTech Breakthrough, an independent organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global FinTech market. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards showcase technologies and companies that drive innovation and exemplify the best in FinTech technology solutions across the globe. In 2020 the organization accepted submissions from 3,750 companies from all over the world.

Last month Bottomline’s PTX Secure Payments took home the award for Best Security or Antifraud Development at the U.K.’s Card & Payments Awards.

About FinTech Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership, the FinTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Financial Technologies and Services companies and products. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of FinTech companies and products in categories including Payments, Personal Finance, Wealth Management, Fraud Protection, Banking, Lending, RegTech, InsurTech and more. For more information visit www.FinTechBreakthrough.com.

About Bottomline Technologies:
Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ: EPAY) make complex business payments simple, smart and secure. Corporations and banks rely on Bottomline for domestic and international payments, efficient cash management, automated workflows for payment processing and bill review, and state of the art fraud detection, behavioral analytics and regulatory compliance solutions. Thousands of corporations around the world benefit from Bottomline solutions. Headquartered in Portsmouth, NH, Bottomline delights customers through offices across the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information visit www.bottomline.com.

Media Contact:

Gemma Waite
Bottomline Technologies
[email protected]
(603) 812-3338

GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.