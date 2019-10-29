Bottomline to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results on November 8, 2019

Breaking News
PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Who: Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ: EPAY) helps make complex business payments simple, smart, and secure. Corporations and banks rely on Bottomline for domestic and international payments, efficient cash management, automated workflows for payment processing and bill review, and state of the art fraud detection, behavioral analytics and regulatory compliance solutions. Thousands of corporations around the world benefit from Bottomline solutions. Headquartered in Portsmouth, NH, Bottomline delights customers through offices across the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information visit https://investors.bottomline.com/overview/default.aspx.
   
What: Announcement of First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results
   
When: On Friday, November 8, 2019, a press release summarizing the company’s financial results will be issued at 7:30 a.m. EST.  An investor conference call will follow at 8:30 a.m. EST. 
NOTE: To access the call, please use the dial-in information below, including the access code.
   

Conference Call Details:

Dial-In Number: U.S.    (877) 692-8955
  International    (234) 720-6979
Access Code:          9002113
   

A digital replay of the conference call will be available from 11:30 a.m. on November 8, 2019 through midnight on November 22, 2019.  The replay can be accessed by dialing U.S. (866) 207-1041 or International (402) 970-0847, Access Code 9232206. The conference call will also be available live at https://investors.bottomline.com/overview/default.aspx. Following the call, a replay will be available on the website and will remain accessible for a period of 12 months.

Contact: Rick Booth
  Bottomline
  603-501-6270
  [email protected] 

