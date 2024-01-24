Expanding Aging Population Worldwide Driving Demand for Minimally Invasive Anti-aging Treatments Utilizing Botulinum Toxin

Rockville , Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global botulinum toxin market is estimated at US$ 6.83 billion in 2024 and is forecasted to expand at a noteworthy 6.8% CAGR from 2024 to 2034. This study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, says that North America is projected to maintain hegemony in terms of botulinum toxin sales over the decade (2024 to 2034).

Expanding geriatric population around the world and growing focus on aesthetic appearance are projected to act as major catalysts for botulinum toxin sales over the next 10 years. The increasing influence of social media is bolstering the importance of looking perfect. This coupled with the growing availability of cosmetic surgeries is estimated to create a highly opportune scenario for botulinum toxin companies.

Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=9303

In contrast, lack of favorable reimbursements for treatments utilizing botulinum toxin and the growing availability of counterfeit products that have significant side effects are predicted to hamper botulinum toxin sales in the future. Botulinum toxin manufacturing companies are focusing on collaborating with health insurance companies to improve the reimbursement scenario all over the world.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 13.14 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 6.8% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 84 Tables No. of Figures 112 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global botulinum toxin market is estimated at US$ 6.83 billion in 2024.

Demand for botulinum toxin is set to rise at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2024 to 2034.

The market is forecasted to attain a valuation of US$ 13.14 billion by 2034-end.

Increasing geriatric population, rising availability of minimally invasive cosmetic surgeries, increasing demand for anti-aging products, and growing willingness of consumers to spend on aesthetic wellness are key market drivers.

Sales of botulinum toxin in the United States are set to increase at 7.1% CAGR over the next 10 years.

Botulinum toxin sales in Latin America are predicted to reach US$ 530 million by 2034.

Type A botulinum toxin is forecasted to account for 99.3% of global market revenue in 2024.

“Growing use of botulinum toxin in the development of therapeutics is projected to offer attractive business opportunities for botulinum toxin companies in the future,” says a Fact.MR analyst

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA

Hugel

Allergan PLC

Hugh Source (International) Ltd.

Ipsen

Medy-Tox

U.S. WorldMeds

Daewoong Pharmaceuticals

Winning Strategy

Botulinum toxin manufacturers are projected to focus on getting their new products approved by regulatory authorities to fast-track the commercialization process and stand out from the competition. Botulinum toxin companies are also forecasted to make efforts to improve the reimbursement landscape for treatments involving the use of botulinum toxin.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=9303

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global botulinum toxin market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on product (type A, type B), application (cosmetics, therapeutics), and end user (hospitals, specialty clinics, spas & beauty clinics), across six major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Non-Invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market: Value of Non-Invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market is projected to increase at a CAGR of around 16.5% during 2022 – 2032.

Cosmetic Chemicals Market: The market for cosmetic chemicals is likely to be valued at US$ 39.4 Billion by 2032.

Aesthetic Lasers Market: Sales of aesthetic lasers are projected to reach US$ 8.2 billion by the end of 2033.

About Fact.MR:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)

Sales Team: [email protected]

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog