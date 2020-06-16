Boulder-based visual intelligence company lands contract with City of Denver, Colorado to improve pedestrian safety

City of Denver pedestrians can expect better and safer traffic crossing experiences after City engages with IoT hardware and software company

Boulder AI engineers, manufactures, and markets the world’s most powerful visual solutions for extraction of relevant actionable data in a secure manner on an unprecedented scale. Utilizing the latest in computing technologies and deep neural networks at the edge to enable Boulder AI’s artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms, users gain desired insights, and may leverage any number of Cloud Services in an end-to-end solution. Truer measurements and enhanced intelligence services enable Boulder AI customers to make smarter, faster, better decisions. https://www.boulderai.com

Innosphere Ventures accelerates the success of science and technology-based startups and emerging companies and operates a seed stage venture capital fund. In 2019, Boulder AI received a seed round investment from Innosphere Ventures’ VC Fund. As Colorado’s leading incubation program and commercialization expert, Innosphere’s program focuses on ensuring companies are investor-ready, connecting founders with experienced advisors and early hires, making introductions to corporate partners, exit planning, and accelerating top line revenue growth. Innosphere has been supporting Colorado startups for over 20 years and is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization with a strong mission to grow Colorado’s entrepreneurship ecosystem. www.innosphere.org

Boulder, Colorado, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Boulder AI, an Internet of things (IoT) hardware and software company with an innovative visual intelligence platform, has announced a new partnership with the City of Denver that will provide safer traffic crossings for pedestrians. The improved planning for intersection safety in Denver is made possible with Boulder AI’s artificial intelligence (AI) driven platform that makes decisions based on traffic flow analytics and pedestrian behavior to inform real-time interventions and long-term projects.

This partnership kicked off when the City of Denver received a federal grant to deploy technology to address traffic congestion and safety. Under this federal grant called the “Advanced Transportation and Congestion Management Technologies Deployment Program” (ATCMTD), Boulder AI was selected by the City to focus on the specific goal of automating pedestrian detection and notification.

For example, this allows traffic signal operations to be modified if someone, such as a young child or a sight-impaired individual, needs a little more time to cross the street. “Boulder AI’s groundbreaking visual IoT platform provides a way to make our pedestrians safer while maintaining the privacy of our citizens,” stated Michael Finochio, Engineering Manager for the City and County of Denver’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure. “The Boulder AI system doesn’t capture or transmit any video of our residents and visitors, but only reacts to their motion to assure their safety in and around traffic. This way we have safety and privacy at the same time.”

With Denver’s population increase, they face the challenge of moving more people faster on a shrinking budget and aging infrastructure. “We’re providing the City of Denver with technology solutions that meet their transportation and congestion management needs,” said Patrick Reilly, VP of Global Sales for Boulder AI. “We’re excited that the City found Boulder AI to be the most accurate artificial intelligence IoT edge device to integrate into their smart city planning.”

This isn’t the first time the City of Denver has used Boulder AI’s smart technologies. Last year, Boulder AI was also used in downtown Denver at a major sports and concert center to manage traffic and pedestrian flow before and after large events. This allowed the City to react in real-time and manage traffic during the most congested times.

Customers use Boulder AI’s deep learning camera systems and software to inform operations, make planning choices, and automate routine actions. Their unique technology allows all of the data processing to be done inside the camera which does not require the costly combination of broadband connections, servers, and on-site data storage, making Boulder AI much less expensive and easier to maintain compared to current non-edge options.

