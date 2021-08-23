Bourbon, Neat.

IZEA Wins New Fortune 500 Alcoholic Beverage Manufacturer as Customer

Orlando, Florida, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands, announced today that it has been awarded a direct influencer marketing contract with a Fortune 500 alcohol manufacturer. IZEA will be promoting a portfolio of bourbon brands through multiple social media platforms, leveraging influencers to produce high quality creative assets that can be reused by the brands through their owned social channels.

“COVID-19 has dramatically altered consumer purchase behavior as it relates to alcohol,” said Ted Murphy, Founder and CEO of IZEA. “While many bars, restaurants, and venues are operating at reduced capacity or have closed altogether, consumers are still eager to connect and socialize with each other. Throughout the pandemic, people have turned to online platforms to replace real-world experiences, and that creates a unique opportunity for alcohol brands to find a shelf at home that otherwise may not have been filled.”

“Consumers are trying new beers, wines, and spirits – and they are doing so in the comfort of their home,” continued Murphy “The rapid rise of online ordering and alcohol delivery services has shifted the balance of brand discovery from the bartender at a local restaurant to the online influencer sipping a cocktail in front of a global audience. Consumers can learn about a new brand through a sponsored TikTok or Instagram video and have it delivered to their doorstep in time for happy hour that evening. It is a fundamental shift in behavior that will have an ongoing impact on the way alcohol brands are marketed and purchased. We are thrilled to expand our presence in the beverages industry with another leading manufacturer, and look forward to seeing the creative ways our influencers promote this portfolio of brands.”

IZEA has extensive influencer marketing experience in regulated industries including alcohol, tobacco, pharmaceuticals, financial services, and governmental agencies. The company utilizes its proprietary software platform IZEAx to manage content workflow and compliance, adhering to the strict requirements set forth by regulatory bodies and individual customers.

To work with IZEA as either an influencer or a marketer visit IZEA.com.

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”) is a marketing technology company providing software and professional services that enable brands to collaborate and transact with the full spectrum of today’s top social influencers and content creators. The company serves as a champion for the growing Creator Economy, enabling individuals to monetize their content, creativity, and influence. IZEA launched the industry’s first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006 and has since facilitated nearly 4 million transactions between online buyers and sellers. Leading brands and agencies partner with IZEA to increase digital engagement, diversify brand voice, scale content production, and drive measurable return on investment.

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “hope,” “estimate,” “believe,” “intend,” “likely,” “projects,” “plans,” “pursue,” “strategy” or “future,” or the negative of these words or other words or expressions of similar meaning. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expectations concerning IZEA’s ability to increase revenue and bookings, growth or maintenance of customer relationships, and expectations concerning IZEA’s business strategy. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including, among others, the following: competitive conditions in the content and social sponsorship segment in which IZEA operates; failure to popularize one or more of the marketplace platforms of IZEA; our ability to establish effective disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; our ability to satisfy the requirements for continued listing of our common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market; changing economic conditions that are less favorable than expected; and other risks and uncertainties described in IZEA’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements made in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and IZEA assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

CONTACT: Martin Smith IZEA Worldwide, Inc. Phone: 407-674-6911 Email: [email protected]