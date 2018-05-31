Bourbon Orleans and the New Orleans Hotel Collection announce summer travel season overnight packages for 2018

Summer in the City – New Orleans

New Orleans, May 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Bourbon Orleans Hotel and the New Orleans Hotel Collection have announced a variety of New Orleans vacation deals at the seven hotels of the collection during the leisure travel months of the summer and into early fall, from as early as June 1, through September 30th, 2018.

The most exciting offer is the Collection’s Follow your NOLA – “Summer in the City.” This offer, taken from a longtime favorite promotion featured at New Orleans’ iconic Pontchartrain Beach Amusement Park, offers guests a “pay one price” for all they might need for a stay in New Orleans. Starting as low as $119 for single or double occupancy for a weeknight stay at one of the six comfortable hotels of the collection, guests are offered free parking , a welcome drink, free continental breakfast, free wireless internet, free shopping savings booklet from the Outlet Collection at Riverwalk, a special dining discount at a selection of 8 local restaruants and free in-room bottled artesian water and coffee. All the hotels of the collection also offer free fitness centers, & business services. Most have delightful, heated saltwater courtyard pools. Go to www.neworleanshotelcollection.com/summer for more information.

New Orleans is celebrating the anniversary of its 300th year, and in recognition of that milestone, the hotels of the Collection have created a “Tricentennial Package” offer that is second to none! With three nights’ accommodation at a hotel of the Collection, a welcome Tricentennial cocktail, a Super City tour with Grayline Tours, a ride aboard the historic steam powered paddle wheeler “Natchez” and Café au Lait and Beignets at the venerable Café Du Monde plus entry for two to the Southern Food and Beverage Museum, this is an offer packed full of the things that show the city’s history. For easy online booking use the following link: www.bourbonorleans.com/hotel-offers/classic-crescent-city or simply ask for the Tricentennial Package when calling 855-798-6642.

This summer, the Collection’s newest hotel is the Jung Hotel and Residences, the re-imagination of an iconic 1925 building on historic Canal Street in the theatre district.

Summer in New Orleans is a special time of multiple festivals, including Essence Fest, Running of the Bulls, Tales of the Cocktail (July); White Linen and Dirty Linen Night, Satchmo Summerfest and Southern Decadence (August) and Farm to Table International (August), and Burlesque Fest (September). Dining and drinking are always a great option throughout the year. The hotels of the New Orleans Hotel Collection are the official sponsor hotels of many of these festivals.

Travelers can find these and other package offerings online in the reservation window of the hotel chosen www.neworleanshotelcollection.com/hotel-offers or they can call 1 (855) 798-6642 to speak with a hotel reservations agent.

The New Orleans Hotel Collection is a group of seven fine hotels in the New Orleans metropolitan region owned by local investors. Comprised of the Bourbon Orleans, Dauphine Orleans, Hotel Mazarin, The Whitney Hotel, The Jung Hotel and Residences and Hotel Le Marais, these are boutique and small upscale meeting hotels in prime locations throughout the city. For more information, visit the New Orleans Hotel Collection website, www.neworleanshotelcollection.com.

