Boutique bank run by Macron donor could help tackle hurdles to Fiat/Renault deal

The ties between French banker Benoit d’Angelin and President Emmanuel Macron could prove useful as d’Angelin’s boutique firm joins Goldman Sachs and Nomura to help arrange Fiat’s proposed merger with Renault.
Previous: INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
Related Articles
INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Teligent, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
7 mins ago
INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against PriceSmart, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
12 mins ago