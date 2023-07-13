The Bovine Collagen Market in the United Kingdom is set to increase at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2023 to 2033. Gelatin bovine collagen is leading the overall market, holding 62% share.

Rockville, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to this latest Fact.MR industry analysis, the Bovine Collagen Market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% and reach a size of US$ 1.97 billion by the end of 2033. Bovine collagen is a type of collagen derived from the skin, bones, and muscles of cattle.

It finds extensive applications in the food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries, among others. Market growth can be attributed to various factors, such as increasing consumer awareness about the benefits of collagen and advancements in collagen extraction techniques.

For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8678

The market is expanding due to the rising demand for orthopedic and dental procedures as well as the expansion of research and development into drugs that promote wound healing and regenerative processes.

Prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis, which is becoming a major global health burden, has increased the need for bovine collagen as a means of preventing bone loss. Due to its anti-wrinkle, skin elasticity, moisturizing, and other skin-beneficial qualities, bovine collagen is widely used in the cosmetics sector.

The human body needs gelatin bovine collagen, which also contains a variety of health advantages. To increase food’s elasticity, consistency, and stability, gelatin is widely employed in the food and beverage sector. Many yogurts, gummy sweets, gelatinous desserts, and marshmallows are all made from gelatin.

Rising demand for orthopedic and dental procedures and continuous R&D for the creation of wound healing and regenerative medicines are all actively influencing the development of the market. The increasing need for bovine collagen in biomedical applications to cure a variety of medical disorders, including arthritis and osteoporosis, and to improve skin health is driving market expansion.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global bovine collagen market was valued at US$ 1.08 billion in 2022.

Worldwide bovine collagen consumption accounts for a market revenue of US$ 1.14 billion in 2023.

The market is forecasted to reach US$ 1.97 billion by 2033-end.

Demand for gelatin bovine collagen is set to rise at a CAGR of 6% through 2033.

The market in China is estimated to reach US$ 443 million by the end of 2033.

The market in Germany is projected to expand at 7.9% CAGR over the next ten years.

“According to a study published in October 2021, in the Journal of Orthopedic Surgery and Research, osteoporosis is a widespread disease worldwide. This increasing prevalence of osteoporosis and arthritis is driving the need for bovine collagen for medical treatments, thereby fueling market expansion,” says a Fact.MR analyst

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8678

Competitive Landscape

The market is expanding as a result of rising demand for bovine collagen in the food and beverage, cosmetics, healthcare, and other industries. Due to the rising consumer demand for the product, manufacturers have been forced to spend in technology and product development.

Leading businesses are putting an emphasis on supply chain management, product standards, and quality control. Thanks to these companies’ exceptional distribution networks and solid international reputations, their collagen products are more widely used in a variety of end uses.

For instance,

In 2019, with greater convenience and effectiveness, Incontech introduced a tri-peptide collagen supplement in the form of jelly packets.

Key Companies Profiled

Rousselot

Amicogen, Inc.

Vinh Hoan

Vital Proteins

Advanced BioMatrix, Inc.

Collagen Matrix, Inc.

Connoils

Darling Ingredients

Gelita AG

Gelnex

Nitta Gelatin, Inc.

Collagen Solutions Plc

Norland Products

Winning Strategy

Top bovine collagen producers are concentrating on new developments and forging alliances to expand their product lines and satisfy growing product demand across regions. Leading companies reach customers worldwide by releasing new products with quality certifications.

For instance,

In 2020, Geltor and Gelita entered into a strategic partnership to introduce animal-free collagen and assist in the expansion of the collagen market.

For In-depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/8678

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global bovine collagen market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights on the bovine collagen market based on form (powder, capsules, liquid, tablets, gummies), product (hydrolyzed, gelatin), application (dietary supplements, healthcare, cosmetics, laboratories), and sales channel (online, offline), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Check Out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Hydrolyzed Collagen Market: The global hydrolyzed collagen market is currently valued at US$ 1.09 billion and is anticipated to surge ahead at a CAGR of 7.8% to reach US$ 2.34 billion by the end of 2032.

Native Collagen Market: The global native collagen market is valued at US$ 215 million in 2023 and is estimated to reach US$ 371 million by the end of 2033. Worldwide sales of native collagen are predicted to increase at a CAGR of 5.6% through 2033.

Marine Collagens Market: The growing inclination of consumer towards high protein consumption and healthy lifestyle is driving the demand in the marine collagens market. Manufacturers are focusing on creating new and smart formulations using marine collagens, addressing the need for better skin, bone, and joint health.

Atelocollagen Market: The rise in consumption of atelocollagen in regenerative medicine products is one of the latest trends that is fueling the growth of atelocollagen market. The North America region is expected to dominate the atelocollagen market followed by Europe and other regions.

Collagen-infused Water Market: As per Fact.MR’s latest industry analysis, the global collagen-infused water market stands at US$ 58.40 million in 2023. Expanding at a CAGR of 3.9%, worldwide sales of collagen-infused water are projected to reach US$ 85.62 million by 2033-end.

About Fact.MR

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.