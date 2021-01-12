Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Bow River Capital Closes Third Opportunity Zone Fund with Salt Lake City Investment

Bow River Capital Closes Third Opportunity Zone Fund with Salt Lake City Investment

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Rendering of the first building, Cinq.

200 units encompassing a historic warehouse on 1.24 acres

200 units encompassing a historic warehouse on 1.24 acres

DENVER, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bow River Capital, a Denver-based private alternative asset management firm, announced today the successful close of its third Opportunity Zone Fund (“the Fund”) consisting of two adjacent, Class-A apartment building developments in downtown Salt Lake City. Total capital raised for the Fund was $39.6 million. Bow River Capital is a leader in the Opportunity Zone market having made its first investment in early 2019.

“We are excited to increase our commitment and investment in Salt Lake City with this second acquisition,” said Nick Koncilja, Managing Director of Bow River Capital. “Given our positive view of Salt Lake City and the surrounding region, we intend to have a long-term presence in the market.”

Bow River Capital, alongside its development partners Hamilton Partners and DB Urban Communities, strategically acquired the two neighboring sites situated on the hard corners of 500 West and 200 South, which is located five blocks west of the heart of downtown Salt Lake City, an area poised for significant growth. Salt Lake City represents an attractive location for this project due to its strong population growth, low vacancy, and young and highly educated employment base. It also offers its residents a desirable lifestyle, relative affordability, and a diverse economy.

The total project will consist of 400 units across two differentiated product types. The first building, named “Cinq.”, will consist of 200 units encompassing a historic warehouse on 1.24 acres and will include direct frontage along the Old Greektown light rail station. The second building, “Rio”, will be developed into a seven-story structure totaling 200 units, on a 1.17 acre site. This site is directly across from the Gateway development, which was originally built for the 2002 Olympics in Salt Lake City and is now a desirable employment and entertainment district.

If you have questions about the opportunity zone program or the investments Bow River has made to date, please contact Nick Koncilja at (720) 573-8078 or [email protected].

About Bow River Capital

Bow River Capital is a private alternative asset management company based in Denver, Colorado, focused on investing in the lower middle market in three asset classes, including private equity, real estate, and software growth equity. For more information about Bow River, please visit www.bowrivercapital.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/006d0db9-a01a-402d-b909-84ecf2df8a59

CONTACT: Media Contact:

Jane Ingalls
[email protected]
303-809-5986

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.