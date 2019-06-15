Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Saturday indefinitely delayed a proposed law that would have allowed extraditions to mainland China, in a dramatic retreat after anger over the bill triggered the city’s biggest and most violent street protests in decades.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Bowing to pressure, Hong Kong leader suspends extradition bill - June 15, 2019
- Worshippers in hard hats to attend Notre-Dame’s first mass since fire - June 15, 2019
- China foreign ministry says Hong Kong affairs an internal matter - June 15, 2019