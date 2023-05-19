SAN DIEGO, May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Johnson Fistel, LLP, a shareholder rights law firm, is investigating Bowlero Corp. (“Bowlero” or “the Company”) (NYSE: BOWL) to determine whether investors who suffered significant losses on their investment may be able to recover their losses under federal securities laws.

On May 17, 2023, Bowlero Corp. released its Q3 2023 financial results after the market closed. The results also disclosed information about the effectiveness of Bowlero’s disclosure controls and procedures. The company identified a significant weakness in its financial reporting processes, particularly in areas such as acquisition accounting, fixed asset accounting, and specific financial reporting disclosures. Bowlero also acknowledged the absence of well-designed and maintained controls over system access, which affected the segregation of duties for individuals responsible for the general ledger.

