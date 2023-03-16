Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

The Portnoy Law Firm advises Boxed, Inc. (NYSE: BOXD, BOXD.WT) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

An article titled “Household Retailer Boxed is Negotiating With Lenders for Bankruptcy Sale” was released by The Wall Street Journal on March 14, 2023. The article discussed Boxed’s potential bankruptcy filing and its exploration of a business sale. Additionally, it mentioned that Boxed is contemplating this course of action less than two years after becoming publicly traded through a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”), and that it is attempting to establish a new banking relationship after transferring most of its cash out of its Silicon Valley Bank accounts. As a result of this news, Boxed’s stock price dropped by $0.21 or 48.25% to close at $0.2199 per share on March 15, 2023.

