EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Extensiv , the leading provider of omnichannel software solutions for warehouse, inventory, and order management, announced today that fast-growing boutique 3PL provider Boxio is leveraging Extensiv 3PL Warehouse Manager and Network Manager to achieve a remarkable tenfold increase in expected monthly order volumes.

“We’ve seen our shipment volumes soar from 20,000 a month to an astonishing 100,000, and we’re confidently on track to hit the quarter-million mark by next year,” explained Gavin Clark, CEO and Founder of Boxio. “Extensiv’s automation and customer-focused approach are key to Boxio’s success and will continue to be central to our future expansion plans.”

Boxio and Extensiv: A Partnership Fueling Growth

Boxio’s relationship with Extensiv goes back several years, having previously relied on Extensiv 3PL Warehouse Manager . As Boxio’s order volume grew and the company expanded to new locations, including a warehouse in Florida, its changing needs became more evident. Additional warehouses on both the west and east coasts are in the planning stages, adding further complexities.

Extensiv Network Manager streamlines and enhances multi-facility 3PL operations. Extensiv’s real-time automation and increased visibility across different 3PL warehouses enable Boxio to scale volume and control its new facilities effortlessly. Furthermore, Network Manager’s seamless inventory management, automated order routing, and tools explicitly designed for multi-facility fulfillment efficiently align all parties in Boxio’s network, making rapid expansion a reality.

Boxio reports several tangible benefits of Extensiv Network Manager, including:

Order Management and Automation: Boxio has fully embraced Network Manager’s automation and order management capabilities, defining carrier rules based on weight and location, resulting in a more efficient and cost-effective process.

Gavin Clark: A CEO with Developer Insight

As a former software developer, Boxio CEO Gavin Clark has a unique perspective, appreciating Extensiv Network Manager from both a developer and business standpoint. This unique background gives him insights into the development and business aspects of the software he buys.

Clark appreciates Extensiv’s user-friendliness, efficiency, integration capabilities, and thoughtful consideration of inventory and shipping needs. He is very impressed with Extensiv’s mobile barcode scanning solution, SmartScan, noting that new or temporary employees can learn to use it in under 15 minutes, and SmartPack tracks costs effectively. The detailed design and commitment to cost analysis align with his perspective as a developer and business owner.

“With plans to launch one of our largest clients in September, we remain confident in our ability to leverage our Extensiv relationship for our continual growth,” said Clark. “Our ability to provide a scalable and efficient fulfillment process allows our customers to remain competitive while providing best-in-class service to their customers.”

About Boxio

Boxio is a leading fulfillment solution committed to providing a competitive advantage to its customers through a scalable fulfillment process. With a focus on class-A service, affordable service fees, and innovative in-house software for optimum order tracking, Boxio’s scalable and efficient infrastructure empowers brands to remain competitive. Its uniquely tailored offerings enable seamless expansion, ensuring best-in-class service to customers. Through strategic partnerships and a dedication to technological innovation, Boxio transforms the e-commerce landscape, making it a preferred partner for businesses aiming to streamline their operations.

About Extensiv

Extensiv, formerly 3PL Central, is a visionary technology leader focused on creating the future of omnichannel fulfillment. We partner with warehouse professionals and entrepreneurial brands to transform their fulfillment operations in the radically changing world of commerce and consumer expectations. Through our unrivaled network of more than 1,500 connected 3PLs and a suite of integrated, cloud-native warehouse management (WMS), order management (OMS), inventory management (IMS), and integration management software, we enable modern merchants and brands to fulfill demand anywhere with superior flexibility and scale without painful platform migrations as they grow. More than 25,000 logistics professionals and thousands of brands trust Extensiv every day to drive commerce at the pace that modern consumers expect. Learn more at www.extensiv.com.

