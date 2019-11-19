Breaking News
Home / Top News / BOXX Demos Workstations and Introduces New System at Autodesk University

BOXX Demos Workstations and Introduces New System at Autodesk University

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Industry Expert Demos Feature a Powerful Workstation and Laptop Accompanied by a First-of-its-Kind GPU Rendering Server

BOXX APEXX X3

BOXX APEXX X3

GoBOXX SLM

GoBOXX SLM

AUSTIN, TEXAS, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BOXX Technologies, the leading innovator of high-performance computer workstations, rendering systems, and servers, today announced that its APEXX X3 workstation, featuring an overclocked, 9th generation, Intel® Core™ X-series  processor, will demonstrate Autodesk VRED, Nov.19-21, inside BOXX booth #AE472 at Autodesk University (AU) in Las Vegas, NV. The demo will be hosted by VREngineers using its high performance XTAL™ virtual reality headset. In addition, BOXX will demonstrate the Intel-based GoBOXX SLM mobile workstation, while also introducing RAXX P6G Jupiter, a new GPU rendering system featuring up to 16 professional NVIDIA GPUS.  

“Our BOXX systems demonstrations, led by industry pros, provide Autodesk users with the ultimate in application performance and expertise,” said Bill Leasure, BOXX VP of Marketing. “These products, as well as other BOXX systems, are specifically designed to accelerate VRED, Revit, 3ds Max, Maya, and other creative workflows.”  

Built for extreme multitasking in complex production pipelines, APEXX X3, featuring an 18-core, Intel® Core™ X-series processor, two NVIDIA® Quadro™ GPUs, and 128GB or RAM, is ideal for VRED, the 3D visualization and virtual prototyping software for automotive designers. VREngineers will host the demonstration featuring their widely-acclaimed, high resolution, state-of-the-art XTAL VR headsets preferred by automotive manufacturers like BMW and Audi.  

For Autodesk architectural attendees, the BOXX booth will host AEC industry expert Larry Kleinkemper, AIA, of Lanmar Services. Kleinkemper will demonstrate Revit on a GoBOXX SLM mobile workstation. Weighing only five pounds and just .69” thick, the ultra-thin GoBOXX SLM provides fast ray tracing and rapid GPU acceleration for creative applications. Equipped with an NVIDIA® Quadro RTX™, GoBOXX SLM also includes an eight-core, Intel® Core™ i9-9880H processor, 32GB of RAM, and a 15” or 17” full HD display.  

Autodesk University also marks the debut of the new RAXX P6G Jupiter featuring a 2nd generation, 64-core, AMD EPYC processor and up to 16 best-of-class NVIDIA® Quadro RTX™ or Tesla GPUS. Also available with an Intel processor, the 6U, rack mounted system is purpose-built for GPU rendering, deep learning development, simulation, and other GPU-centric workflows. RAXX P6G Jupiter dramatically accelerates GPU rendering and look development, enabling more refined visuals in less time.  

“By working closely with both Autodesk and our customers, we ensure that BOXX systems are custom-configured to optimize specific workflows,” says Leasure. ”Whether it’s APEXX workstations and GoBOXX laptops, or the new RAXX GPU rendering system, we’re empowering creative professionals to accelerate their workflows, increase productivity, and outpace their competition. BOXX is delivering tomorrow’s technology today.”  

For further information and pricing on APEXX X3, GoBOXX SLM, or RAXX P6G Jupiter, contact a BOXX sales consultant in the US at 1-877-877-2699. Learn more about BOXX systems, finance options, and how to contact worldwide resellers, by visiting www.boxx.com.  

 

 

 

 

 

 

About BOXX Technologies

BOXX is the leading innovator of high-performance computer workstations, rendering systems, and servers for engineering, product design, architecture, visual effects, animation, deep learning, and more. For 23 years, BOXX has combined record-setting performance, speed, and reliability with unparalleled industry knowledge to become the trusted choice of creative professionals worldwide. For more information, visit www.boxx.com.

 

 

                                                                       ###

 

Attachments

  • Apexx-3
  • slm_2521_open_side 
CONTACT: John Vondrak
BOXX Technologies
5128523326
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.