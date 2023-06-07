Equipped with an Intel® Core™ Processor and NVIDIA GPU, GoBOXX SLM Accelerates Professional 3D Applications and Demanding Workflows at Its Lowest Price Ever

AUSTIN, TEXAS, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BOXX Technologies, the leading innovator of high-performance computer workstations, rendering systems, and servers, today announced that, for a limited time, GoBOXX SLM professional laptops will be on sale at their lowest price ever. These mobile workstations are precision crafted to deliver dramatic improvements in productivity and performance across creative software applications.

“Each new application refresh puts greater demand on computer hardware, so our mission is to provide creative professionals with the fastest systems in the world,” said Tim Lawrence BOXX founder and VP of Engineering. “We also recognize that in trying economic times, we can support creative professionals by making our state-of-the-art technology as affordable as possible. These new low prices on GoBOXX SLM reflect that.”

GoBOXX SLM is purpose-built to accelerate creative software applications and workflows, including 3D modeling, CAD, high resolution video editing, ray tracing, and AI processing.

Weighing only 6.79 pounds and just .75” thick, the ultra-thin GoBOXX SLM provides fast ray tracing and rapid GPU acceleration for Adobe CC, DaVinci Resolve, and other creative applications, and enables editors to decode raw 4K video in real-time, seamlessly edit in Adobe Premiere Pro, render and denoise more quickly in Autodesk Arnold, and color grade faster in DaVinci Resolve. GoBOXX SLM also excels for Dassault Systemes’ SOLIDWORKS and CATIA, as well as Autodesk Revit, AutoCAD, and other professional CAD applications.

Available with NVIDIA RTX or NVIDIA GeForce 3070 and 3080 Ti GPUs, GoBOXX SLM also features a 14-core Intel® Core™ i7 or i9 processor, up to 64GB of RAM, a 2TB M.2 drive and a 17” full HD display (2560×1600).

“GoBOXX SLM is ideal for designers, artists, engineering professionals, and students working in today’s fast-paced 3D environments,” said Lawrence. “Whether you need to upgrade from your current laptop or compliment your desk side workstation, GoBOXX SLM enables you to accelerate creative apps and dramatically decrease wait times while working from anywhere.”

For further information and sales pricing on GOBOXX SLM, contact a BOXX sales consultant in the US at 866-750-5707, via chat, or by web inquiry. Supply is limited. Learn more about BOXX systems, finance options, and how to contact worldwide resellers, by visiting www.boxx.com.

About BOXX Technologies

BOXX is the leading innovator of high-performance computer workstations, rendering systems, and servers for engineering, product design, architecture, visual effects, animation, deep learning, and more. For 27 years, BOXX has combined record-setting performance, speed, and reliability with unparalleled industry knowledge to become the trusted choice of creative professionals worldwide. For more information, visit www.boxx.com .

