AUSTIN, TEXAS, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BOXX Technologies, the leading innovator of high-performance computer workstations, rendering systems, and servers, today announced that it is demonstrating the APEXX W3 workstation featuring an Intel® Xeon® W-2400 “Sapphire Rapids” processor at the 2023 NAB Show through April 19, in Las Vegas, NV. Inside booth #N1606, BOXX is also showcasing a wide range of purpose-built desk side and rackmount systems, as well as the award-winning immersive VR experience, Stay Alive, My Son,” powered by a BOXX APEXX S3 workstation.

“Like all BOXX solutions, APEXX W-Class workstations are specifically designed to improve productivity,” said Bill Leasure, BOXX VP of Marketing. “Powered by new, state-of-the-art Intel technology, these systems deliver breakthrough performance for media content creation, as well as real-time design, modeling, and rendering.”

Equipped with the new, 24-core Intel Xeon W-2400 processor, up to 1TB of memory, and two NVIDIA® RTX™ Ada Generation GPUs, APEXX W3 is purpose-built to accelerate rendering and simulation, making it ideal for Autodesk 3ds Max, Maya, Cinema 4D, and other motion media applications, as well as rendering engines like Blender, V-Ray, and Autodesk Arnold. This workstation model is part of the BOXX APEXX W-Class line which also includes the new APEXX W4 featuring a 56-core Intel® Xeon® W-3400 processor and up to four GPUs.

The BOXX booth is also home to APEXX S3, the world’s fastest workstation, demonstrating writer/director Victoria Bousis’ “Stay Alive, My Son,” a moving cinematic VR experience which garnered major global awards (including the Producer’s Guild Innovation Award) and premiered at the Cannes, Venice and South by Southwest (SXSW) film festivals. APEXX S3 features a 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 or i9 processor overclocked to 6.0GHz, up to two NVIDIA RTX Ada Generation GPUs, and accelerates 3D design and VFX applications while also delivering optimal support for multi-GPU tasks.

Also on hand is the Avid-qualified APEXX T4 workstation powered by an AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ PRO processor which optimizes every phase of video content with up to 64 processing cores and a boost clock of 4.2GHz. APEXX T4 offers expandability of up to four professional grade AMD® Radeon Pro™ or NVIDIA RTX GPUs, as well as 2TB of memory. APEXX T4 enables users to simultaneously multitask without sacrificing efficiency or performance using 3ds Max, Maya, Cinema 4D, Adobe Creative Cloud, DaVinci Resolve, VEGAS Post, Unreal Engine, and rendering engines like Arnold, Blender, V-Ray, Redshift, Octane Render, and more.

Completing the BOXX NAB lineup is a trio of rack mounted workstation platforms. FLEXX S1G, a workstation in the form of a rack-mounted node, features 13th Gen Intel Core i7 or i9 processors. As part of the FLEXX data center platform which houses multiple nodes, FLEXX S1G is purpose-built to accelerate 3D content and motion media workflows for on-premise or remote data center installations. RAXX P2G, a new rack-mounted workstation now available with AMD EPYC™ 7003-Series processors, is purpose-built to power video display walls, broadcast production, and demanding rendering workflows. Lastly, RAXX W3, the most advanced BOXX system, is powered by a 56-core Intel Xeon W-3400 and up to four NVIDIA RTX GPUs, and is specifically designed to accelerate simulation and real-time rendering in film editing and broadcast production workflows.

“BOXX supplies systems for major motion picture studios, television networks, and award-winning creators like the team behind “Stay Alive, My Son,” said Leasure. “So we invite attendees to experience our demos, consult with our experts, and discover that no hardware manufacturer understands 3D design and motion media workflows better than BOXX.”

For further information and pricing on APEXX workstations, FLEXX or RAXX platforms, contact a BOXX sales consultant in the US at 1-877-877-2699. Learn more about BOXX systems, finance options, and how to contact worldwide resellers, by visiting www.boxx.com.

