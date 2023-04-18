RAXX P2G Rack-Mounted Workstation Accelerates Media & Entertainment Production Workflows

BOXX RAXX P2G Purpose-built to power multi-displays, broadcast production and demanding rendering.

BOXX RAXX P2G back panel Powered by AMD EPYC 7003-Series processors.

AUSTIN, TX, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BOXX Technologies, the leading innovator of high-performance computer workstations, rendering systems, and servers, today announced that RAXX P2G, a rack-mounted workstation, is now available with AMD EPYC™ 7003-Series processors. The platform is purpose-built to power multi-displays, broadcast production, and demanding rendering workflows.

“Demanding and ever-evolving media and entertainment workflows require powerful, specific, purpose-built solutions,” said Bill Leasure, BOXX VP of Marketing. “With RAXX P2G, organizations can harness the performance of AMD EPYC processors and multiple GPUs to create, render, and broadcast with the most sophisticated, graphics-intensive applications.”

The new 64-core AMD EPYC processor inside RAXX P2G is capable of reaching 3.7GHz, while the platform also features advanced air cooling, 2TB of memory, and support for up to five dual slot AMD Radeon Pro or NVIDIA GPUs. The system offers rear panel I/O access (uncommon among GPU-focused rack systems) and allows for NVME M.2 drives through two front storage bays, as well as redundant A+B power supplies.

RAXX P2G supports operating systems Windows 10 and 11, Ubuntu, RedHat, CentOS and modern Linux distributions. With up to 20 synchronized display ports, RAXX P2G is purpose-built to power video display walls and deliver optimal performance for production applications like Avid, Adobe After Effects, Premiere Pro, DaVinci Resolve, and Vegas POST Suite, as well as rendering engines like Blender, Redshift, V-Ray, Arnold, and Octane Render.

“In order for smaller production companies to develop and enterprise organizations to remain competitive, both require computer hardware that delivers maximum performance and flexibility for future growth,” said Leasure.. “RAXX workstations are world-class, scalable solutions custom-configured to meet the specific needs of any post production facility or broadcasting company.”

For further information and pricing on RAXX P2G, contact a BOXX sales consultant in the US at 1-877-877-2699. Learn more about BOXX systems, finance options, and how to contact worldwide resellers, by visiting www.boxx.com.

Attachments

BOXX RAXX P2G

BOXX RAXX P2G back panel

CONTACT: John Vondrak BOXX Technologies 5128523326 jvondrak@boxx.com