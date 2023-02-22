FLEXX S1G Rack-Mounted Node Accelerates Demanding 3D Content and Motion Media Inside FLEXX Data Center Platform

BOXX FLEXX S1G Computer workstation in the form of a rack-mounted node

BOXX FLEXX data center platform System houses multiple FLEXX workstation nodes.

AUSTIN, TX, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BOXX Technologies, the leading innovator of high-performance computer workstations, rendering systems, and servers, today announced that FLEXX S1G, a workstation in the form of a rack-mounted node, is now available with 13th Gen Intel Core i7 or i9 processors. As part of the FLEXX data center platform which houses multiple nodes, FLEXX S1G is purpose-built to accelerate 3D content and motion media workflows for on premise or remote data center installations.

“FLEXX provides all the power and performance of a desktop workstation inside a rack-mounted, high-density form factor,” said Bill Leasure, BOXX VP of Sales and Marketing. “Powered by 13th Gen Intel Core processors, the S1G node enables organizations to accelerate workflows and work remotely, access data, creative content, team projects, and more.”

13th Gen Intel Core i7 and i9 processors featuring performance hybrid architecture are designed to improve hardware and software efficiency and performance with multiple cores and features like Intel Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0, 20 total CPU PCIe lanes, and up to 36MB Intel Smart Cache.

The new 24-core Intel processor inside FLEXX S1G is capable of reaching 5.8GHz, while the reliable BOXX workstation node also includes advanced liquid cooling, 128GB of memory, and a new NVIDIA® RTX™ 6000 Ada Generation GPU. Support for the latest DDR5 provides control over memory configuration, while Thunderbolt 4 support provides simple and fast peripheral connections. The versatile APEXX S1G is purpose-built for SOLIDWORKS, Autodesk 3ds Max, Maya, and Revit, Adobe Creative Cloud, Cinema 4D, V-Ray, and other applications, delivering optimal performance for CPU and GPU tasks.

A multi-node, data center-ready system, FLEXX is capable of simultaneously supporting multiple types of compute nodes providing the highest application performance for professional content creators working onsite or remotely. Compute nodes like the S1G can be accessed from any connected device, delivering performance previously available only in desk side workstations, as well as multi-CPU render nodes and multi-GPU workstation or render nodes. With the FLEXX system, enterprises can provision virtual workstations in minutes, enabling remote creators to stay productive.

“Demanding workflows require powerful, purpose-built solutions,” said Leasure. “With FLEXX, organizations can harness the performance necessary to work from anywhere—even with the most graphics-intensive applications.”

For further information and pricing on FLEXX S1G or the FLEXX data center platform, contact a BOXX sales consultant in the US at 1-877-877-2699. Learn more about BOXX systems, finance options, and how to contact worldwide resellers, by visiting www.boxx.com.

About BOXX Technologies

BOXX is the leading innovator of high-performance computer workstations, rendering systems, and servers for engineering, product design, architecture, visual effects, animation, deep learning, and more. For 27 years, BOXX has combined record-setting performance, speed, and reliability with unparalleled industry knowledge to become the trusted choice of creative professionals worldwide. For more information, visit www.boxx.com .

###

Attachments

BOXX FLEXX S1G

BOXX FLEXX data center platform

CONTACT: John Vondrak BOXX Technologies 5128523326 jvondrak@boxx.com