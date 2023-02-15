First-to-Market APEXX W4 Purpose-Built to Optimize GPU-Centric Workflows Across Multiple Industries

BOXX APEXX W4 Workstation upgraded with new Intel Xeon W-3400 series processor

BOXX RAXX W3 Rack mounted system upgrades to new Intel Xeon W-3400 series processor

AUSTIN, TEXAS, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BOXX Technologies, the leading innovator of high-performance computer workstations, rendering systems, and servers, today announced that its APEXX W4 workstation has been upgraded with a new Intel® Xeon® W-3400 series processor. BOXX is among the first hardware manufacturers to ship systems equipped with the powerful new single socket CPU which provides substantial performance increases over previous Intel Xeon W technology. A highly versatile platform, APEXX W4 is purpose-built for visualization, simulation, rendering, and other GPU-accelerated compute applications.

“We’re excited about the possibilities enabled by BOXX’s new APEXX W-Class workstations powered by our new Intel® Xeon® W workstation processors,” said Intel’s Roger Chandler, vice president and general manager, Creator and Workstation Solutions, Client Computing Group. “Intel’s newest Xeon workstation processors are designed to accelerate compute intensive workflows, ensuring that creators’ professional software applications keep up with their demands both now and in the future.”

A new single socket solution featuring up to 56 cores, Intel Xeon W-3400 processors reach up to 4.8GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0. The CPUs are also equipped with 112 processor PCIe 5.0 lanes for more I/O throughput for networking, graphics, and storage, along with 3rd Gen Intel Deep Learning Boost for accelerated AI performance. In addition to the new Intel processor technology, the highly expandable and customizable APEXX W4 is available with a rackmount kit and features liquid-cooling, a 1600 watt power supply, up to 4TB of memory, and up to four NVIDIA® RTX™ 6000 Ada Generation GPUs, making it ideal for GPU-intensive workloads across media & entertainment, architecture, engineering & construction, manufacturing & product design, and other industries.

In addition to the APEXX W4, the new, 56-core Intel Xeon W-3400 processor will also power the BOXX RAXX W3, a rack mounted platform purpose-built to accelerate rendering and simulation in film editing and broadcast production. RAXX W3 is also configurable with up to four NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada Generation GPUs. Lastly, the Intel Xeon processor family will be a key component of the APEXX W3 workstation which is now equipped with a 24-core Intel Xeon W-2400 CPU and up to two NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada Generation GPUs.

“From visualization and simulation, to rendering, multi-display applications, and beyond, our APEXX W-Class systems deliver the pinnacle of performance you expect from BOXX,” said Leasure. “By working closely with Intel, integrating only enterprise class components, and performing rigorous testing, BOXX is committed to providing ground breaking technology today that maximizes future customer productivity and ROI.”

For further information and pricing on APEXX W-Class workstations or the RAXX W3, contact a BOXX sales consultant in the US at 1-877-877-2699. Learn more about BOXX systems, finance options, and how to contact worldwide resellers, by visiting www.boxx.com.

About BOXX Technologies

BOXX is the leading innovator of high-performance computer workstations, rendering systems, and servers for engineering, product design, architecture, visual effects, animation, deep learning, and more. For 27 years, BOXX has combined record-setting performance, speed, and reliability with unparalleled industry knowledge to become the trusted choice of creative professionals worldwide. For more information, visit www.boxx.com.

