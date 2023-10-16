6.1GHz APEXX S3, Purpose-Built to Optimize Workflows Across Multiple Industries, is Among First Systems to Feature the New Intel Processors

AUSTIN, TEXAS, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BOXX Technologies, the leading innovator of high-performance computer workstations, rendering systems, and servers, today announced that its APEXX S3 workstation now features Intel® Core™ i7 and i9 14th gen processors. The new CPUs offer outstanding performance for CAD, 3D design, motion media, and other professional software applications. BOXX is among the first workstation manufacturers to ship systems equipped with the new processors as early as Oct. 17, 2023.

“The new Intel Core 14th gen processors enable digital content creators to work faster than ever before,” said Roger Chandler, Vice President and General Manager, Enthusiast PC and Workstation Segment, Client Computing Group, Intel. “Included in the processor lineup is the fastest chip we’ve ever made with up to 6GHz out of the box, up to 24/32 threads, and support for next gen platform features. Whether 3D modeling, video editing, engineering, or designing, BOXX APEXX S3 systems powered by Intel Core processors keep creators moving forward by accelerating creative applications and render engines through their most demanding tasks.”

Intel® Core™ i7 and i9 14th Gen processors featuring Intel’s x86 performance hybrid architecture and industry-leading platform technologies are designed to improve hardware and software efficiency. Multiple cores and features like Intel Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0, 20 total CPU PCIe lanes, and up to 36MB Intel Smart Cache offer state-of-the art support for professional software applications throughout a multitude of industries.

The new 24-core Intel processor inside the performance-tuned APEXX S3 is overclocked up to 6.1GHz, while the reliable BOXX workstation also includes advanced liquid cooling, 192GB of memory, and up to two NVIDIA® RTX™ 5000 Ada Generation GPUs. Support for the latest DDR5 provides control over memory configuration, while Thunderbolt™ 4 support provides simple and fast peripheral connections. The versatile APEXX S3 is purpose-built for SOLIDWORKS, Autodesk 3ds Max, Maya, and Revit, Adobe Creative Cloud, Cinema 4D, V-Ray, and other applications, delivering optimal performance for CPU and multi-GPU tasks.

“Professional software upgrades are designed to make system users more productive, but also put greater demand on computer hardware,” said Wes Breyfogle, CEO, BOXX Technologies. “Without corresponding system upgrades, these demands can offset the value of the new software features, so architects, engineers, 3D designers, motion media creators and AI professionals need immediate access to the latest technology. The new Intel® Core™ processors available now inside our APEXX S3 will deliver the peak performance essential to optimizing their workflows.”

For further information and pricing on the APEXX S3 workstation, contact a BOXX sales consultant in the US at 1-877-877-2699.

