NEW YORK (Reuters) – A 3-year-old boy playing with the burners on a kitchen stove started a fire in a New York City apartment building that killed 12 people, including four children, city officials said on Friday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Boy, three, playing with stove caused deadly N.Y. fire, officials say - December 29, 2017
- Oil up at year end, U.S. crude hits highest since mid-2015 - December 29, 2017
- Boy playing with stove caused deadly New York fire, officials say - December 29, 2017