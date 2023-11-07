Nurturing its own talent pipeline, Boyden celebrates six new additions and promotions in Calgary, Montréal, Toronto and Ottawa

Boyden Canada — new partners and promotions Boyden Canada welcomes three new partners and four promotions to principal

Vancouver, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Boyden, a premier global leadership and talent advisory firm, is delighted to welcome new Managing Partner, Nicole Bendaly in Toronto, Principals Glenn Eberth and Ryan Vanjoff, joining in Calgary and Saskatoon respectively ; and celebrates promotions to Principal of Roxanne Bernier and Emily Ranger-LePage in Montréal, Claire Leroux in Ottawa, and Alain Pescador in Toronto. From Principal, the next progression is to partnership.

Brent Cameron, Board Chair and Managing Partner, Boyden Canada commented, “We are delighted that through this group of talented, ambitious professionals we can further extend our capacity in delivering for a diverse range of clients. Their appointments reflect the investment we make in nurturing our own talent, combined with attracting top performers from the market with cultural alignment to the Boyden brand.”

Boyden is one of the largest and best-known executive search firms in Canada, with more than 110 staff in six offices across the country. Through this collaborate footprint, the firm locates in-depth sector expertise close to client organizations, supporting multiple centres of economic activity in Vancouver, Calgary, Saskatoon, Ottawa, Toronto, and Montréal.

New addition, Managing Partner, Leadership Consulting Nicole Bendaly brings a 20-year track record in C-suite advisory as an inspiring speaker, author, columnist and practitioner on executive, team and organizational performance. Leveraging Boyden’s global leadership consulting capabilities, Nicole’s team delivers succession planning on-boarding & integration, assessment and profiling, leadership development and executive and team coaching.

New joiner, Principal Glenn Eberth has nearly 15 years’ experience in executive search and recruitment, with expertise in energy, engineering, construction, petrochemicals, technology and manufacturing. Experienced in building leadership teams for emerging, growth-stage businesses, he has completed challenging assignments in highly niche industries, disciplines and markets. Previously co-founder and managing partner of a boutique executive recruitment firm in Calgary.

New joiner, Principal Ryan Vanjoff has both executive search and leadership experience in energy, mining & data technology, and expertise in the consumer and not-for-profit sectors. He has extensive business and talent management expertise, particularly sales & marketing, business analysis, strategy development, team development and corporate culture. Previously Principal, Saskatchewan at a leading boutique executive search firm in Canada.

The promotions of Emily, Claire, Roxanne and Alain to Principal reflect their outstanding contributions to both the firm and their expertise in talent advisory for a broad range of clients. They join a team of 13 Principals and 28 Partners across the country, providing unrivalled depth and breadth to clients coast to coast.

About Boyden

Boyden is a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 70 offices in over 45 countries. Our global reach enables us to serve client needs anywhere they conduct business. We connect great companies with great leaders through executive search, interim management and leadership consulting solutions. Boyden is ranked amongst the top companies on Forbes’ Americas Best Executive Recruiting Firms for 2023. For further information, visit www.boyden.com.

Attachment

Boyden Canada — new partners and promotions

CONTACT: Chris Swee, CMO Boyden cswee@boyden.com