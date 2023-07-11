Strategic focus on sector expertise provides specialized capabilities to tech clients, private equity firms and organizations across the digital transformation value chain

New York, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Boyden, a premier global leadership and talent advisory firm, announces the appointment of new sector leaders in its global technology practice.

Rick Wargo, Global Technology Practice Leader and Managing Partner, United States, comments,

“In today’s competitive market for talent, sector expertise and industry experience are vital added value assets Boyden brings to each client relationship. Specialization bolsters our trusted advisor status and, above all, provides access to the best talent. I look forward to working with these talented sector leaders to deliver outstanding outcomes for our clients.”

Boyden’s Global Sector Leaders are:

AI, Cloud & Software: John McCrea, Managing Partner United States

Digital Transformation Leadership: Andreas Landgrebe, Managing Partner Austria

FinTech: Lourdes Lopez , Partner Spain

IT Services & Consulting: Pierre Fouques Duparc, Managing Partner France

Media, Gaming & Consumer Electronics: David Archambault, Managing Partner United States

Semiconductor, Infrastructure & Embedded Hardware: Bert Pilon, Partner Netherlands

These sector leaders and their teams will continue to serve and anticipate client needs, delivering the firm’s breadth of expertise through executive search, leadership consulting and interim management. Bespoke teams drawn from Boyden’s matrix structure encompassing industry sector, geographic and leadership specialization, work with clients in publicly-quoted, private, family-owned and social impact organizations.

About Boyden

Boyden is a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 70 offices in over 45 countries. Our global reach enables us to serve client needs anywhere they conduct business. We connect great companies with great leaders through executive search, interim management and leadership consulting solutions. Boyden is ranked amongst the top companies on Forbes’ Americas Best Executive Recruiting Firms for 2023. For further information, visit www.boyden.com.

CONTACT: Chris Swee Boyden cswee@boyden.com