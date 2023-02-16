Clients to benefit from specialist interim expertise for urgent C-level capabilities delivered by global market leader

Bas Fransen Partner, Boyden Netherlands

Amsterdam, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Boyden, a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 70 offices in over 45 countries, announces the launch of its interim management business in the Netherlands and welcomes new Partner Bas Fransen as its leader.

Joost Goudsmit, Managing Partner, Boyden Netherlands comments, “Bas has an excellent read of complex business concerns, and is well known for his senior interim management expertise and ability to build businesses. We are delighted to welcome him to our firm and through his leadership extend Boyden’s global interim management expertise to our clients. Interim management is a powerful solution for many businesses undergoing transformation or restructuring, and for private equity portfolio companies. This is an excellent time for us to provide this capability alongside executive search and leadership consulting”.

“I have known Boyden and the team in the Netherlands for many years, particularly for their client focus, rigour and global capabilities,” adds Bas Fransen, Partner, Boyden Netherlands. “Since joining, I am very impressed by the collegiate culture and actively global approach to client needs and support for colleagues. I was immediately invited into client teams and engaged in delivering on high-level interim management needs. I look forward to building this part of Boyden’s business in the Netherlands, transforming leadership for clients to optimise their growth prospects.”

Bas Fransen has more than 20 years’ experience in senior-level interim management, and a track record in building business through strategy, change management, account management, business development and sales management expertise. He is founder and owner of a big data start-up and previously founder and owner of a European executive search and interim management firm. He has significant expertise in big data, technology, industry, private equity and venture capital, as well as professional and financial services. Bas holds a Master of Science in Tax Law from Maastricht University and completed the specialist Interim Management Program at Nyenrode Business University.

Boyden was one of the first global executive search firms to develop and provide specialist interim management capabilities to clients, distinct from executive search. The firm provides among the strongest European coverage in the industry, co-led by managing partners Lisa Farmer in the United Kingdom and Georg Larch in Germany. Amsterdam will be the eighth centre of expertise in Europe, alongside Paris, Düsseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Oslo, London and Dublin.

Boyden identifies transformational interim leaders to help clients with, for example:

Unplanned departures in the C-suite, particularly CEO, CFO, CTO, COO, CMO, CHRO

Managing through crisis, change, transformation or turnaround

Developing and driving through operational efficiencies

Preparation for merger, acquisition or sale

Major programmes and projects such as ERP changes

Analysis and blueprints to optimise leadership teams, strategy, processes and planning

About Boyden Interim Management

Boyden currently provides interim management expertise from offices across Europe and Australia through specialist interim consultants. This team works closely with colleagues in executive search and leadership consulting to deliver transformational leadership to clients in publicly-quoted and private companies, social enterprises, family-run and private equity-backed businesses. Boyden’s interim executives are a select cadre well known to the firm, and considered to be among the top performers in the market. These highly qualified executives have significant expertise, deliver immediate value and cover all C-suite and director-level roles.

Member of the International Network of Interim Manager Associations (INIMA) The Institute of Interim Management (IIM) ranks Boyden in the top Platinum level for interim service providers.

Dedicated web content for interim management in the Netherlands will be available shortly. In the meantime, please contact us via https://www.boyden.com/interim-management/.

About Boyden

Boyden is a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 70 offices in over 45 countries. Our global reach enables us to serve client needs anywhere they conduct business. We connect great companies with great leaders through executive search, interim management and leadership consulting solutions. Boyden is ranked amongst the top 10 percent of companies on Forbes’ Americas Best Executive Recruiting Firms 2022. For further information, visit www.boyden.com.

Bas Fransen

