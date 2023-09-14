Seasoned talent advisor and thought leader joins Boyden Canada to enable business transformation for clients through top down, high performance company culture

Toronto, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Boyden, a premier global leadership and talent advisory firm, is delighted to welcome Nicole Bendaly, Managing Partner, Leadership Consulting in Canada, effective immediately.

Nicole brings a 20-year track record in C-suite advisory as an inspiring speaker, author, columnist and practitioner on executive, team and organizational performance. Expanding on Boyden’s already deep relationships with the Canadian leadership community, Nicole will deliver highly-focused talent advisory programs for senior management teams and boards of directors.

“We are delighted to welcome Nicole to our global leadership consulting team,” says Jim Harmon, Member, Boyden Board of Directors and Managing Partner, Canada. “Her expertise and approach align perfectly with our belief that Canadian businesses, organizations and institutions can and should be best in class. Nicole shares our talent-first perspective and our new advisory capabilities strongly reflect her pursuit of leadership excellence”.

Leveraging Boyden’s global leadership consulting capabilities, Nicole’s team delivers succession planning, on-boarding & integration, assessment & profiling, leadership development and executive & team coaching.

“I am delighted to expand my expertise into Boyden’s highly respected brand and client-centric culture,” comments Nicole Bendaly, Managing Partner, Leadership Consulting, Canada. “Our proprietary tools and frameworks bring rigor and a formal, evidence-based approach to building the leadership capacity required for organizations to excel especially when organizations are facing unparalleled transformation and human capital challenges. We help leaders and their teams tap into unrealized potential in alignment with what the organization needs now and in the future. We work with clients to achieve a rigorously clear picture of what a high performing leader or team looks like in their industry and, importantly, help turn that clarity into meaningful action and impact for the organization.

The expansion of Boyden’s leadership consulting team coincides with a necessity to rethink senior talent performance in the post-COVID era. The need for new executive skill sets is driving investment in leadership development and hiring new talent, reported in Boyden’s global research, ‘Exploring adaptivity through strategy & talent’: 70 percent of respondents are extremely likely or likely to make these investments this year.



“CEOs, boards and other C-suite leaders face an increasingly complex set of circumstances and opportunities,” adds João Guedes Vaz, Global Leader, Leadership Consulting. “Clients are capitalizing on our understanding of their businesses through a defined suite of leadership consulting capabilities. Our deep commitment to clients and industry insight enables them to achieve transformation in a stimulating environment, shifting organizational culture and ensuring sustainable performance for leaders and their teams.”

Before joining Boyden, Nicole Bendaly held top management roles in leading human capital firms, delivering programs in change management, leadership and organizational development. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Organizational Behavior from Dalhousie University, Canada, and has focused on training & development at the University of Toronto. She is a former chair and board director in education.

About Boyden

Boyden is a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 70 offices in over 45 countries. Our global reach enables us to serve client needs anywhere they conduct business. We connect great companies with great leaders through executive search, interim management and leadership consulting solutions. Boyden is ranked amongst the top companies on Forbes’ Americas Best Executive Recruiting Firms for 2023. For further information, visit www.boyden.com.

