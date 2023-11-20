Marta Santos and Katia Pina are the new partners at Boyden Portugal, specializing in Leadership Consulting, bolstering the team with their leadership expertise.

Lisbon, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Marta Santos and Katia Pina have been appointed as the latest partners at Boyden, a global leadership specialist firm, focusing on Leadership Consulting. These appointments are a significant enhancement to the consultancy team, as both bring extensive experience and knowledge in leadership. These promotions align with Boyden’s growth strategy, further solidifying its presence both in Portugal and internationally.

“We are pleased to announce these two promotions, reflecting the quality and recognition of these professionals’ contributions. These promotions also align with the growth of the Leadership Consulting area in recent years, both in Portugal and internationally. We proudly congratulate our two new partners,” emphasized João Guedes Vaz, Managing Partner, and Global Practice Leader at Boyden Leadership Consulting.

“My journey at Boyden has been marked by numerous opportunities to make a positive impact on organizations I’ve worked with, enhancing their leadership capabilities. As I take on my new role, I want to express gratitude to the teams and clients who have shared this journey with me. I am fully committed to strengthening my contribution to the company’s global success, through its presence in Portugal and its global influence,” highlighted Marta Santos, Partner at Boyden.

With over 20 years of consulting experience, Marta Santos served as Principal at Boyden Leadership Consulting in Portugal since September 2022. During this tenure, she focused on developing leadership programs and high-performance teams across diverse sectors such as transportation, energy, banking, insurance, healthcare, and telecommunications in Portugal, the Middle East, and Africa.

Katia Pina, since June 2021, led the Global Center of Excellence at Boyden Leadership Consulting. This center facilitated the company’s acceleration in leadership competency development and consulting solutions by combining internal expertise, strong partnerships, innovation, and the latest research.

“There’s limitless potential in leadership and an increasing responsibility for leaders in today’s corporate world. That’s why I enthusiastically embrace my new role at Boyden. My aim is to align the established strategic vision and principles through the Global Centre of Excellence and reinforce the development and presence of leadership consulting in the international market. This advancement will naturally result from collaboration among a global team of leadership experts, robust methodologies, and practical engagement with organizations and leaders,” emphasized Katia Pina, Partner at Boyden.

Marta Santos began her professional career in the social sector and later assumed leadership roles in consulting firms like KPMG, Deloitte, or EY for over 20 years. She held leadership positions in global organizations across Portugal, Mozambique, Angola, and South Africa. Before joining Boyden, she was an Executive Director at Grupo Arriva in Portugal, overseeing the HR department until September 2022, when she joined Boyden Portugal as Principal for Leadership Consulting.

She holds a degree in Social Policy from the University of Lisbon, a postgraduate degree in Human Resources from the Complutense University of Madrid, a certification in Leadership and Innovation from MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) and is a certified Coach.

Katia Pina brings nearly two decades of professional experience in business consulting at firms like Deloitte and pur’ple – Purpose by People in Europe and Africa. She also has academic experience, working at Alliance Manchester Business School in England and The University of Southampton – Division of Strategy and Innovation in Europe and Asia. The projects she has led in multicultural contexts have allowed her to develop impactful leadership solutions grounded in innovation and industry knowledge.

She holds a Ph.D. in Business & Innovation Management from the University of Manchester, a degree in Social and Organizational Psychology, a master’s degree in Organizational Behavior, and is currently completing a specialization in Psychotherapy and Coaching.

