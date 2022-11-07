Increasing demand from private equity drives exceptional hires at Boyden, who will help clients achieve business expansion and value creation through market leading talent

London, UK, Nov. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Boyden, a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 75 offices in over 45 countries, is delighted to welcome new partners and prominent experts in private equity & venture capital Siwan Jones, specialising in executive search and James Hunt, specialising in interim management.

Commenting on their appointments, Nick Robeson, Chief Executive, United Kingdom & Ireland said, “Siwan’s and James’ decision to join Boyden confirms the strength and success of our brand in the United Kingdom. They both bring an impressive, long-term track record in delivering strategically-based solutions to the unique needs of their clients, and are closely aligned to our firm’s culture of client-focused, cohesive solutions delivered through strong collegiality.”

Siwan Jones, Partner, Boyden United Kingdom, is a seasoned expert in global executive search, specialising in strategy and transformation talent for private equity and corporate clients. She was previously co-head of an executive search and interim management firm in the UK, and prior to that in-house recruiter at Google UK. Siwan has a multicultural, pan-European professional background, having worked extensively with private equity firms in Europe, at both fund and portfolio company level, supporting assets across all sectors throughout Europe, and also with multinationals. Her focus on strategic functional capabilities and transformational leadership enables her to support clients across a range of sectors, from industrials, to healthcare companies and fintech firms. Siwan holds an MA in Russian and German from Queen’s College, Cambridge University.

James Hunt, Partner, Boyden United Kingdom, is a long-term interim management expert with nearly 30 years’ experience in recruitment. He specialises in delivering change and transformation programmes for start-ups, hyper-growth businesses, privately-owned companies and multinationals in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the United States and Asia/Pacific. His expertise enables organisations to grow and build value, and private equity firms to achieve returns on portfolio businesses through organic growth, mergers & acquisition and capital events. He is a former Executive Committee member of the Interim Management Association (IMA).

James joins Boyden from a global recruitment firm where he was Partner, Executive Interim, Change & Transformation. Previously he held Partner and other senior roles at UK executive search and interim firms following a career in the British Army. He holds a law degree from University College London (UCL).

James commented, “I have known partners at Boyden for many years, and am delighted to join a thriving business where clients benefit from very close working relationships and integrated approaches to leadership needs. Given the current economic environment in the UK, international investors are eyeing up potential acquisitions, and the need for experienced interim managers will be crucial for many businesses. Boyden’s global connections, market intelligence and understanding of leadership needs in different business and economic cycles is highly beneficial. Private equity portfolio companies need a certain level of technical and leadership expertise that enhances rather than replaces key executives during growth phases. Interim management, with an expert culturally aligned to the CEO or founder, can make a huge difference in terms of cost, repositioning the business and knowledge share”.

Siwan added, “Boyden’s energy is impressive, with a very clear strategy built around delivering excellent outcomes for clients. The firm’s collaborative capabilities will enable me to serve clients across sectors globally, leveraging interim management and leadership consulting approaches that make a huge difference as businesses evolve, expand into new markets and deal with competitive challenges”.

Managing Partner, UK and Global Co-Leader, Interim Management, Lisa Farmer said, “We are seeing increasing demand from private equity, as innovation and digital transformation reveal extraordinary opportunities. Our new partners James and Siwan join a very strong, international team at Boyden. Our clients will benefit from their distinguished track records and reputation in private equity, gaining a strong competitive edge through strategic long-term and interim leadership solutions.”

About Boyden ‘s Global Private Equity & Venture Capital Practice

The burgeoning private equity market is fuelling intense competition for talent to lead portfolio companies. As exit cycles lengthen, firms are paying higher multiples and it is taking longer to achieve returns. Investors need the right leadership and interim management, and independent, non-executive directors who bring specific expertise and knowledge to the table. Boyden secures our clients’ investments by putting long-term and interim leaders at the helm who can decisively confront challenges, put strategy into action, and drive innovation to optimise performance. Boyden has over 50 experts in its global private equity & venture capital team in the UK, continental Europe, North America, South America, East Africa and Asia/Pacific.

About Boyden

Boyden is a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 75 offices in over 45 countries. Our global reach enables us to serve client needs anywhere they conduct business. We connect great companies with great leaders through executive search, interim management and leadership consulting solutions. For further information, visit www.boyden.com.

