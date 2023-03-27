Kathy Pattillo brings Board, CEO and CFO expertise to clients from major industrial players to private equity and VC-backed firms

Houston, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Boyden, a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 70 offices in over 45 countries, is delighted to welcome Kathy Pattillo to its partnership in the United States, based in Houston, effective immediately.

Commenting on her appointment Kathy Pattillo, Partner, Boyden United States, said, “Boyden has a strong and consistent reputation among clients, candidates and colleagues and my on-boarding experience confirms its collegiate and supportive culture. I am excited to work with consultative colleagues who have a strong, strategic approach and look forward to engaging with a broad range of clients in the United States and global markets”.

Kathy has over 20 years’ experience in executive search and talent consulting, with a special focus on board services and C-suite roles, notably Chief Executive and Chief Financial Officers. She is widely experienced in multiple industries, including oil & gas, technology and professional services, as well as an expert in functional leadership, particularly CFO, CHRO and CIO roles. Her strategic capabilities enable Kathy to work across large public companies, private organizations and private equity-backed companies.

Having served in a number of board and specialist committee roles throughout her career, Kathy is currently a Board Member at Moore & Shelton Company Ltd, National Business Development Association, and Texas Hearing Institute.

Kathy holds a Bachelor’s degree (BBA) in finance and management from Texas Christian University M.J. Neeley School of Business, Fort Worth. She studied for an MBA at the University of North Texas and is a member of the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD).

