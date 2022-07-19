Boyden’s Growth Gathers Pace across Europe and the Middle East

Firm attracts partners in six countries with client-centric culture, cross-border collaboration and strong leadership

New York, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Boyden, a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 75 offices in over 45 countries, is delighted to announce further growth across Europe and the Middle East, with partner promotion and new joiners in Hungary, Greece & Cyprus, London, Madrid, Poland and United Arab Emirates.

Trina D. Gordon, President & CEO of Boyden comments, “Boyden’s accelerating growth continues as we deliver exceptional outcomes to clients in today’s challenging global environment. Our strong collaborative culture, industry expertise and cross-border capabilities allow us to attract premiere professionals worldwide to serve our innovative and dynamic clients”.

Spiros Mavrogalos is promoted to Partner in Greece & Cyprus, providing executive search and leadership consulting to clients in financial services, private equity & venture capital, industry and professional services. Spiros has 25 years’ experience in operational leadership, and holds a number of high profile appointments, including Vice Chairman, Board of Directors, Europa Insurance Co., and Member of the Board, Alpha Bank, Greece.

Yvonne Dederick joins as a Partner in Hungary, working with clients in digital media & communications, financial services and professional services. She is a leading boardroom advisor and strategist, and active supporter of aspiring leaders as: Mentor/Founder, Yvonne Dederick-Athenaum Publishing Mentor Program for Young Professionals; and Founder/Leader Member, ‘Equalizer’ Google/TV2 Media Group Initiative to promote equal opportunity for women in business.

Daniel Harrison joins as a Principal, Boyden interim management in the United Kingdom. He is a highly regarded tech specialist with a strong track record in recruiting C-suite and other senior leaders in technology, particularly fintech and high growth PE-backed startups.

Luis Diaz-Obregon joins as a Principal in Spain, working with clients in professional services and real estate, leveraging his experience as a former M&A/corporate lawyer and consultant in finance, tax and compliance. He is an Associate Professor at IE Law School and teaches master classes in global corporate compliance and business law.

Moritz Herfert joins as a Partner in Poland, working with industrial clients, providing additional expertise in automotive, construction & building technology, and supply chain & logistics. He is a pioneer in executive search in Central and Eastern Europe, developing the industry first in Poland as part of a German, and international executive search firm. He leverages his expertise as a management consultant in identifying and attracting senior leaders for SMEs and multinational clients across the region.

Rony Nasser joins as a Principal in the United Arab Emirates, based in Dubai, working with famiy-owned businesses, multinationals and regional corporations. He is the co-author of several books, including 1000 Reasons Why Dubai, and Green Responsibility – An Essential Guide to Sustainability and Ethical Living.

About Boyden

Boyden is a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 75 offices in over 45 countries. Our global reach enables us to serve client needs anywhere they conduct business. We connect great companies with great leaders through executive search, interim management and leadership consulting solutions. Boyden is ranked amongst the top companies on Forbes’ Americas Best Executive Recruiting Firms for 2021. For further information, visit www.boyden.com.

